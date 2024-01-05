It’s thought that a 13-year-old from Oklahoma is the first individual to win Tetris since the game’s introduction over thirty years ago. The game, which was made famous by the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Game Boy consoles, could only be driven to the conclusion of its “kill screen,” when its distinctive blocks fall so quickly that the game itself is unable to continue, by artificial intelligence-powered bots until recently.

The Oklahoma youngster, also known by his legal name, Willis Gibson, and online as Blue Scuti, plays for around 38 minutes and reaches level 157 before proclaiming, “Oh, I missed it,” thinking that a misplaced block derailed his attempt. The video of his achievement was uploaded on Tuesday.

However, he bounces back, and as the pieces zip down, he exclaims, “Please crash,” finishing off another line of blocks—the Tetris point-scoring process. With the de facto win, the game freezes, and he exclaims, “Oh my God! Indeed! I’m about to faint. My hands don’t feel right. His score came out to 999999.

If one is skilled enough, the game might theoretically never end. However, Level 29, when the blocks begin to fall so fast that it appears impossible for a human to keep up, was long believed to be the limit. However, a fresh batch of Tetris players has pushed those limits within the past ten years.

When Willis reached Level 157, he encountered Tetris’s “kill screen,” which is the point in a video game where code flaws render it unusable. (In the video, the screen indicates that Willis has reached Level 18 when the game freezes. This is as a result of the code not being intended to get that far.)

“It’s easy to start off yet it’s really hard to master it,” he said in the interview. (Even record-breakers have to do their chores; Willis had just finished emptying the dishwasher when he took a call from a New York Times reporter, said his mother, Karin Cox, 39.)

Ms. Cox support to her 13-year-old son

To get her kid started, Ms. Cox purchased an ancient cathode-ray tube television and a RetroN, a pawnshop clone of the Nintendo system that employed the same hardware as the original Nintendo machine. According to Willis, he plays Tetris for around 20 hours per week.

“It’s never been done by a human before,” said Vince Clemente, president of the Classic Tetris World Championship, to the New York Times. Basically, until a few years ago, everyone believed that it was impossible. In 1985, the game saw its initial release. According to the Times, Willis practices for his role as a cathode-ray tube television player for about 20 hours a week.

Willis honored his late father, Adam, who passed away last month, with his victory. After just two years of play, Willis has reportedly emerged as one of the nation’s best competitive Tetris players, thanks to his use of the recently popularized “rolling” method of NES controller manipulation. He told the Times that he first saw the game on YouTube, where he also uploaded the footage of his victory.