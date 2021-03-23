Coursera aims at around $4 billion valuation in U.S. public listing

Coursera is a Mountain View-based online education technology start-up that is known for partnering with colleges, universities and organisations in order to provide classes and courses on its platform. Recently, according to the regulatory filings, it has been revealed that the EdTech platform is looking to target for over USD 4 billion valuation in its United States Initial Public Offering.

As mentioned in a report by Reuters, the company has announced that it has been planning to offer around 14.66 million common stock shares in its United States’ Initial Public Offering. In addition to this, the report also mentioned that the shareholders who were selling their shares offered somewhere around 1.1 million shares that were priced between USD 30 and USD 33 per share.

Founded back in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera is an online education company that offers its services to more than 20 million registered learners by partnering with more than 140 of the world’s best educational institutions, colleges and universities. The platform is known for offering diversity in subjects and users can enjoy access to over 1,000 online courses on different subjects and can even indulge in doing specialisation in several fields in order to upskill their learnings in the would-be meaningful career aiming to achieve personal and educational enhancement goals.

As mentioned on the company website, Coursera offers its educational content to more than 3,700 colleges, educational institutions and universities. This educational content includes multiple courses on language learning, machine learning, cloud computing and much more.

We all certainly know about the impact of COVID-19 on all of our lives but the niche which has been the most impacted during this pandemic is Education. Education has been the most compromised during the nation-wide lockdowns induced by the pandemic and this has given birth to newer opportunities for sectors like Education-Technology (EdTech) to grow.

Students have been shifting to online education during all these times and platforms like Coursera is continuously helping them to grow and upskill their craft.

According to a report by Reuters, the platform mentioned that it expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as “COUR”. The report further mentions that UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley and Godman Sachs are lead bankers for the company’s Initial Public Offering in the United States.

Suro Capital, G Squared, Kleiner Perkins, Learn Capital, SEEK, New Enterprise Associates and Future Fund are some of the investors associated with Coursera.