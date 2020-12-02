COVID “Pfizer” vaccine gets approved in UK for widespread usage

Yes, finally the good news is here. UK has approved the COVID “Pfizer” vaccine for widespread use from next week. The vaccine is said to be 95% effective against the Coronavirus and will be initially given to patients needing it the most. The UK government has initially ordered 40 million doses for 20 million patients. And about 10 million of them will be arriving very soon.

The positive statements by the government

COVID “Pfizer” vaccine is the fastest vaccine to come to life in a span of just 10 months. The prime minister of the UK also tweeted saying that the vaccine will help the country get back to normal and enjoy our lives once again. The Health Secretary also said that he is confident about the vaccine, and probably next summer is going to be great.

At this point, vaccination centres are being prepared, and hospitals are being organized to conduct the largest vaccination campaign in history. Though we still have to vigilant maintaining all the safety protocols, but the vaccine is a great victory for now.

Who will get the vaccine, and how does it work?

The Vaccine needs to be stored at a temperature of -70 C for prolonged storage and only 5 days in a fridge. So, it becomes necessary to properly execute the vaccinations and vaccinate people on a priority basis. Well, from what we know, the vaccines will be provided based on risk. Those who have a higher risk of getting affected with the virus will get it first. This included social workers, hospital staffs, aged people(over 80).

As more vaccines become available in 2021, more people will get vaccinated with younger and older people getting the most priority. People with pre-existing health conditions will also receive vaccines on a priority basis.

The vaccine is an mRNA type which will be used to build immunity in the body of the patient. There will be two doses given 21 days apart where the 2nd dose will act as a booster. This is the first time in history that an mRNA vaccine has been approved for widespread usage.

This is great news for everyone, and I really hope a vaccine comes to India soon too. What are your thoughts on the same and how delighted are you to hear this news? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Philips files case against Xiaomi to get it banned in India