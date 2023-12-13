Toyota has just launched the online configurator for its much-anticipated 2024 Tacoma, offering truck enthusiasts a digital playground to customize their dream pickup. As the redesigned Tacoma rolls into dealerships this month, this virtual tool presents a tantalizing glimpse into what could be parked in your driveway.

Starting at $31,500, the 2024 Tacoma sees a price bump from the previous year’s $28,600 base model, positioning it competitively in the market. Including the unavoidable $1,495 destination fee, the entry-level SR model comes in at around $33,000. This pricing strategy places the Tacoma above its Chevy Colorado and Nissan Frontier rivals, yet undercuts Ford’s 2024 Ranger, striking a balance between affordability and premium offerings.

However, the journey from the base SR to the top-tier Limited, priced at $52,100, is where the real excitement lies. Toyota offers a plethora of packages and accessories across the range, ensuring that each truck can be tailored to the specific tastes and needs of its owner.

Prospective buyers can select between 5-ft and 6-ft beds and delve into a variety of 2.4-liter engines, paired with either automatic or manual transmissions and rear- or all-wheel drive options. However, it’s important to note that not all combinations are available across all grades. For instance, the base SR is limited to a 228 hp i-Force inline-four engine, while the SR5, just a step above, boasts a 278 hp engine, which slightly decreases in power with the six-speed manual transmission option.

In a move that will excite many, Toyota plans to introduce an i-Force Max hybrid powertrain next spring. This innovative addition combines the 2.4-liter gas engine with a 1.87 kWh battery pack and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup promises an impressive 326 hp and will be standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades, with optional availability on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited models. However, it’s worth noting that this engine is not currently listed on the configurator for the latter three models, and the TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades are not yet available for configuration.

For those considering the 2024 Tacoma, it’s crucial to be aware of the suspension differences within the range. The SR, SR5, and PreRunner models continue to use a leaf-spring solid axle, while the higher-spec models benefit from a more sophisticated coil-sprung rear end, enhancing the driving experience.

The launch of the 2024 Tacoma configurator not only marks a new chapter for Toyota but also represents a significant moment for truck enthusiasts. With a wide array of customization options, the configurator allows users to meticulously craft their ideal truck, whether it’s for rugged off-road adventures, daily commuting, or anything in between. As Toyota continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the Tacoma remains a testament to the brand’s commitment to versatility, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Inside, the Tacoma is expected to offer a range of modern tech features. While specific details are yet to be fully disclosed, it’s anticipated that the latest infotainment and connectivity options will be available, ensuring that the Tacoma remains competitive in a market where technology is increasingly important.