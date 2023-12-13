The year is about to end, and yet again, we have the flagship champs for the year. The Galaxy S22 series is now selling for a considerable price slash, bringing down the price to a vast extent. And, if you are planning to own a Flagship phone, getting all the premium experience out on a budget-friendly package, then going with this new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the right choice.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G was released two years back, but still, in 2023, the smartphone remains among the best sellers flagships, thanks to its future-proof specification and features, making this phone the right choice for you to go with.

Despite the fact the next flagship for the coming year, the Galaxy S24 series, is right around the corner to make its way to release, we still believe that for many users who want that flagship experience, be it from multimedia consumption to even taking that nature-filled pictures.

So, without any further ado, let’s look into the new flagship’s specifications, features, and pricing for the year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – Flagship Phone Selling for Huge Discounts

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is among the previous generation flagships that have been selling like hotcakes since its release.

Right now, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G discounts are announced by the biggest e-commerce provider in India, Flipkart.

The discounts on the Galaxy S22 series bring the pricing of this flagship to as low as just Rs. 40,000, which is a considerable price slash compared to its previously listed pricing.

The price cut is announced on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is selling for Rs. 39,999.

However, if you are looking for additional storage space, you can get a 256GB storage variant for just Rs. 52,999, followed by the biggest 512GB variant selling for Rs. 61,999.

That was about the pricing side of this new flagship. Let’s now look into this beautiful new flagship’s specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – What Does it Feature?

Let’s now start with the specifications of this new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Smartphone. On the front side, you will get a widely spread 6.1-inch panel with an FHD+ resolution panel and an AMOLED panel called “Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display”.

Infinity-O display means you will get a Punch Hole Camera setup on the front side where the selfie camera will be placed.

Talking more about the display, the flagship phone supports a faster 120Hz refresh rate, which can get bright up to 1300 nits.

To give you the best protection, the smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The smartphone gets its power from the Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is again combined with faster RAM and storage, where you get 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a faster 256GB of internal storage.

On the battery side, the smartphone has a decent camera with a 3700mAh battery combined with a faster-wired charging of 25W.

Let’s go to the fascinating part for camera lovers: a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS camera stabilization comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide angle sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

On the software side, you will get the latest Android 14 out of the box, which will be based on the latest OneUI 6 skin.

Over and above all of these features, you also get the support for an IP68 Rating, where you get protection from both Water and Dust and of course, you get the latest connectivity features, including the Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port.

Conclusion

That was all about the specification and feature side and Flipkart discounts on this flagship phone for the year. Are you looking forward to buying this flagship? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below: