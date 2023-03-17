Credit Suisse Shares Drop Again by 9.5% Despite Emergency Liquidity Measures

Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank, has been facing a series of challenges that have severely impacted its financial stability and reputation. The latest development was the announcement that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, which initially boosted the share price by 18%.

However, the shares plunged by 9.5% in morning trading on Friday, indicating that investors remain uncertain about the bank’s future prospects.

Credit Suisse’s troubles began with the delay of its annual results due to concerns regarding financial reporting. This led to a decline in share prices, which was further compounded by the Saudi National Bank’s decision not to provide any more cash due to regulatory requirements.

As a result, the bank has been undergoing a significant strategic overhaul aimed at restoring stability and profitability. This includes the spin-off of the investment bank to form U.S.-based CS First Boston, a reduction in exposure to risk-weighted assets, and a $4.2 billion capital raise, funded in part by the 9.9% stake acquired by the Saudi National Bank.

Despite these efforts, the bank’s share price has fallen significantly over the past year, and it has experienced substantial outflows in assets under management, losing around 38% of its deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moreover, credit default swaps, which insure bondholders against a company defaulting, have soared to new record highs this week, indicating that capital markets and stakeholders remain unconvinced about Credit Suisse’s future prospects.

Challenges Faced by Credit Suisse

The challenges facing Credit Suisse are multifaceted, including regulatory requirements, financial reporting concerns, and reputational damage resulting from losses and scandals.

The bank’s efforts to restore stability and profitability through a strategic overhaul may take time to yield results, and it remains to be seen whether investors will remain patient and confident in the bank’s long-term viability.

The situation highlights the importance of effective risk management and strong corporate governance in maintaining financial stability and investor confidence in the banking sector.

The Credit Default Swap (CDS) rate, which measures the risk of a default by a company, has risen dramatically for Credit Suisse, reaching crisis levels. Specifically, the 1-year CDS rate increased by almost 33 percentage points to 38.4% on Wednesday before finishing at 34.2% on Thursday.

According to Charles-Henry Monchau, the Chief Investment Officer at Syz Bank, the measures taken so far to address Credit Suisse’s challenges are insufficient to restore investor confidence.

Monchau suggests that Credit Suisse needs to take more drastic actions, including a complete exit from the investment bank, a full guarantee on all deposits by the Swiss National Bank, and an injection of equity capital to give Credit Suisse time to restructure.

While the Swiss National Bank’s support and the regulators’ statement indicate that Credit Suisse will continue in its current form, Monchau’s assessment highlights the need for more significant steps to be taken to address the bank’s challenges.

These steps are necessary to restore market confidence and ensure the long-term viability of Credit Suisse.