Apple iPhone 15 Pro will get a biggest price hike this year

If you’ve been considering purchasing a new, high-end flagship phone for this year—the Apple iPhone 15 series, specifically—and you have your eye on the Pro version for this year, you should be keeping an eye on this new model. Since there have already been numerous leaks and rumors regarding the new iPhone 15 series, we currently have a new leak that suggests the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone may increase significantly after it is released. What is the cause of the price increase, then? Will purchasing a Pro iPhone this year be worth it? What is known is as follows:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be launched with the biggest price hike!

Since there have been numerous leaks and rumors about the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone, we now have information about the price hike’s specifics, and it has been reported that the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will increase.

Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, it has been reported that Apple may be making some new changes to it, including improvements to the camera, performance, and build quality. This could explain why this iPhone is significantly more expensive than its predecessor models.

What new features does the iPhone 15 Pro have to offer? It has been reported that Apple will be making design changes that will result in the use of a Solid-State button in place of physical buttons for the volume and power buttons. Instead of physical buttons, we will see sensors that will respond to finger touches.

The support for Periscope lenses will also be a new addition to the camera side of the device, making it the first iPhone to ever include a new Periscope lens. Speaking more specifically about this iPhone, it has been stated that it will have more RAM and will be powered by the most recent Apple A17 Bionic chipset. On the design front, we might see a Titanium case on the new iPhone 15 Pro instead of an Aluminum one.

What will be the increased final price for Apple iPhone 15 Pro?

As the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro will feature significant design and performance changes, it is quite likely that Apple will incur additional costs, which will, of course, be borne solely by us. If you’re wondering how much the new iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will cost, it’s been reported that the price of the Pro model could start at around $1200, making it significantly more expensive than the cheaper variant of the iPhone 14 Pro, which has a starting price of $999.