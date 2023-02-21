Credit Suisse’s problems mount as regulator investigates chairman’s comments

Two sources with knowledge of the matter have informed Reuters that Credit Suisse Group Chairman, Axel Lehmann’s statements regarding outflows from the bank having stabilised in early December are being reviewed by the Swiss financial regulator.

As a result of this development, Credit Suisse’s shares experienced a decline of more than 5% during early trading on Tuesday, with the bank’s stock currently at 2.62 Swiss francs, close to its lowest levels in at least 30 years.

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is investigating the degree to which Lehmann and other Credit Suisse representatives were aware of clients still withdrawing funds, when Lehmann made public statements that outflows had ceased.

The individuals who shared this information chose to remain anonymous as this matter has not been made public. In an interview with the Financial Times on December 1, Lehmann stated that after significant outflows in October, they had “completely flattened out” and “partially reversed.”

what is Credit Suisse Group ?

Credit Suisse Group is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based in Switzerland. It offers various services, including private banking, wealth management, investment banking, and asset management.

Credit Suisse is one of the largest banks in Switzerland and has a significant global presence with operations in many countries. The company has been in operation for over 160 years and has faced various challenges in recent years, including financial losses and scandals.