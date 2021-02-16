India is seeing a surge in gaming nowadays. Dream11 and other fantasy-based games paved the way and we now see some of the biggest betting sites in the world advertise in India. Of course, the word‘ betting’ is avoided and not used directly but you just need to visit sites like Betway or Dafabet to see that is what they offer.

We don’t think there is anything wrong with it either.

Adults should be allowed to spend their money the way they want it. If they want to spend some money on cricket betting apps, just as you would while playing Teen Patti with your friends, then why should the government get involved in it?

Not every betting website or online casino is created equal, though. There are some names that you can trust and others that you should stay away from.

Cricket Betting Apps That you Can Trust

Betway

This is the number one name when it comes to the world of cricket gaming. Betway is an established brand that is present in hundreds of countries spread across the world. It is also licensed and regulated by some of the best gaming commissions in the world.

If you are a website that is regulated by the UK Gaming Commission then you have no option but to follow approved practices or risk being fined hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In addition to being a global giant, Betway is also very focused on India as a market. The Betway apps have been available in India for quite some time now and there are already lakhs of people that are on the platform.

The knowledge that your money is 100% safe when you play at betway is a big advantage that the platform has over its competitors.

Betway has two separate apps available for download both on iOS and the Android platform.

The first is the Betway sports app and the other is the Betway Casino app. We like the fact that Betway has two different apps otherwise a single app starts to become cluttered and can be difficult to navigate.

If you are looking to bet on cricket, then you will need the Betway sports app. We are happy to tell you that the methods of depositing money are easy and seamless. UPI is what we used and we think the large majority of people are going to end up using that option.

The options to bet on different aspects of cricket are just mind-blowing. You can bet pre-match or in-play (while the match is going on), you can bet on dot balls, wickets, runs being scores, results of the match, and many more.

Our advice is to start slow and see what the options are. Bet only with money that you can afford to lose. You may end up winning some (or even a lot) money but that should be a happy coincidence rather than your aim.

10Cric

10Cric is an online casino and sportsbook that is meant exclusively for Indians. People from no other country are allowed to play at 10Cric and this is why every single thing on the app is geared towards making it seamless for Indians to play.

This extends to the deposit and withdrawal options, the kind of games, as well as the customer service.

The website only deals with Indians and so it is very well-versed with the kind of problems that they encounter or the roadblocks that they might face.

10Cric as a brand has established itself pretty well in India. It is a name that people trust and we have always found it to be extremely honest and straightforward. You will not find any hidden fees or terms and conditions that try to stop you from withdrawing your money after you have played.

As the name suggests, the 10Cric app is centered around cricket but is not just about cricket. You can find some of the best casino games, slots, and traditional Indian games (Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Jhandi Munda, Rummy, etc) on the app.

10Cric does not have two apps and instead rolls out all of its offerings into one. The sports betting and the casino accounts, though, are separate and you cannot use the bonus received in one on the other.

Either way, you are in for a world of fun and maybe some money coming your way!