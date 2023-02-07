Crimes increasing in the metaverse; Interpol planning to police

The global police is now all set to investigate how it can probe crime occurring in the Metaverse. As per author Neal Stephenson, a Metaverse has become an all-encompassing digital world which exists parallel to the real world.

Interpol has confirmed it is investigating how it could police crimes in the metaverse, as criminals have started targeting users on similar virtual world platforms.

The announcement details that the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) revealed its intent on overseeing criminal activity in the metaverse, with Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock having highlighted the ability of ‘sophisticated and professional’ criminals to adapt to new technologies to commit crimes.

Interpol has developed its own virtual reality space to help users train and attend virtual meetings. Moreover, Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock believes that it was really crucial for the agency to not be left behind as the criminals are sophisticated and professional, quickly adapting to any new technological tool available to commit crime.

Speaking of the crimes that could take place in Metaverse, Interpol’s innovation and technology director Dr Madan Oberoi stated there have been cases of sexual harassment in the digital world. However, he says that it is difficult to apply the definition of crimes which happen in physical space in Metaverse.

According to Oberoi, awareness about the problems was among the big challenges faced by Interpol. He said, “If law enforcement agencies want to help people hurt in the Metaverse, they should first learn about it.” “Criminals are sophisticated and professional in very quickly adapting to any new technological tool that is available to commit crime,” he said.

“We need to sufficiently respond to that. Sometimes lawmakers, police, and our societies are running a little bit behind. “We have seen if we are doing it too late, it already impacts trust in the tools we are using, and therefore the metaverse. In similar platforms that already exist, criminals are using it.”

The environment, which can only be accessed through secure servers, enables police officers to experience what the metaverse could be like, giving them a sense of the crimes that could occur and how they could be policed.

Many brands, including Coca-Cola, Nike and Disney, are also creating experiences in the metaverse, with reports suggesting that the total value of the metaverse is forecast to hit $36bn by 2025. However, the virtual space is still not well understood.