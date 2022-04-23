Crypto.com announced a four-year donation to the Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Media Lab. The contribution seeks to promote DCI’s study of the security of Bitcoin (BTC) and the open-source development of network protocols.

Crypto.com announced a four-year donation to the Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Media Lab on Friday. According to the statement, “The contribution seeks to promote DCI’s study into the security of Bitcoin (BTC) as well as open-source development of network protocols.”

MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative, according to Crypto.com, is vital to the development of a “healthy blockchain ecosystem.” Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, stated, “We are thrilled to work with such a respected school to further assist blockchain research around the world and help speed the world’s progress.”

Crypto.com offers users more than just a cryptocurrency exchange. It provides a variety of tools that enable users to earn, spend, and borrow against cryptos. Cronos is the native token on the platform.

The Crypto press has been very interested in the exchange in recent months. Crypto.com has been on a marketing blitz, aiming to become a top 20 global brand within 3-5 years through advertising and sponsorship arrangements.

To achieve the First Major Resistance Level at $0.4134, CRO must break through the pivot at $0.4052. To return to $0.41 levels, CRO would need support from the broader crypto market. If the rally continues, CRO should test the Second Major Resistance Level at $0.4225 and resistance at $0.4250. The third significant resistance level is currently located at $0.4398.

If the pivot is not crossed, the First Major Support Level at $0.3961 is activated. Unless there is a strong sell-off during the day, CRO should resist dropping below $0.39. The second major support level is priced at $0.3879.

Crypto.com recognizes that developing a top 20 brand requires more than expensive sponsorship deals and sophisticated advertising.

The EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below) show a negative trend. Currently, CRO is trading at $0.4131, a price lower than the 50-day EMA. This morning, the 50-day EMA retreated from the 100-day EMA.

As well, the 100-day moving average has moved away from the 200-day moving average, indicating a bearish trend. A break of the 50-day moving average (EMA) would result in a price of $0.4150.

