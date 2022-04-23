Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Battery Capacity details spotted online

Samsung has completed the release of its most recent flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series. There is now speculation concerning the next-generation foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z series.

To be more specific, rumors and suspicions about the impending Galaxy Z Fold 4 have begun to make headlines while we are still a few months away from its introduction.

Leaks for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to a new leak from GalaxyClub, the battery information for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the next foldable smartphone, has surfaced on the internet. According to the same sources, the forthcoming Samsung smartphone may be equipped with dual-cell batteries. One of these battery cells has a capacity of 2002mAh, while the other has a capacity of 2268mAh. According to reports, the overall battery capacity of the Galaxy Fold 4 will be 4270mAh.

For the uninitiated, this is the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This leads us to assume that the battery will remain the same in the next-generation model.

This is due to the Galaxy Z Fold4’s anticipated smaller form and improved camera technology. While a sleeker form necessitates the use of smaller batteries, the next smartphone is expected to employ the same rated battery as its predecessor.

Camera details for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to a recent rumor, the supposed camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 have been released. The next smartphone is rumored to include the same 108MP primary camera sensor as the current Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This sensor is described as a 1/1.33-inch unit.

Furthermore, it is expected that the secondary lens on the next-generation foldable smartphone would be a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The phone’s tertiary lens will most likely be a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities. There might be a 10MP selfie sensor on the front.

Aside from the camera features, additional speculations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be released with the top Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. As a replacement for the Galaxy Note series products, this smartphone is expected to include compatibility with the S Pen.

