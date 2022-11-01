Crypto.com entered Singapore’s visa card market

The officials of crypto.com have confirmed that they have entered agreements with the Visa services associate program in Singapore and the company will be able to issue its Visa payment cards for all the payments and transactions of cryptocurrency in Singapore.

What is Crypto.com?

The company started its operations in 2016 as a cryptocurrency exchange and facilitator company. The company is having an active user base of 50 million who are active in selling and buying more than 250+ cryptocurrency options with the help of the crypto.com platform. The company has been operating in more than 90 countries as the direct and indirect service provider.

Crypto.com provides visa services in which countries?

The company also provides allied services like the payment visa card in many global markets like the US, and Canada, along with The company also announced that this year in September it obtained approval from the regulatory bodies of France to provide services in France. Before that, the company was also able to get licenses in South Korea, the UK, and Italy.

What is the benefit of using Crypto.com?

The digital fintech company provides lucrative offers like 5% and more cash back if the users are suing the cryptocurrency transactions with the help of visa cards issued by the company. The company also provides rewards of up to 14% to its users for all the crypto assets held and transactions by its users over time on the platform.

The platform offers the option to buy 250+ cryptocurrency options with the help of 20 + fiat currency investment options with the help of a process like a bank transfer or by a similar process like credit card or debit card transactions.

What is CRO coin?

The fintech company Crypto.com has also issued its cryptocurrency native coins as CRO, which are traded along with other cryptocurrencies on the platform. The platform provides cash-back offers or membership benefits to the user with the help of CRO Rewards as a part of platform use benefits for the active users.

What is the Visa Associate Program?

The Visa is a financial service provider company that provides financial series like payment solutions with the help of credit card, bidet card, or prepaid card payments. The company is having its operation in 80 million locations globally. Under the visa associate program company, as any company can get membership of the Visa Associate Program it will be able to issue the Visa cards of that service into the financial boundaries of that market.