Crypto.com to integrate major payment system Google Pay!

An overview about Crypto.com

Crypto.com happens to be a cryptocurrency exchange which is based in Singapore. The company currently employs 4,000 people and serves more than 50 million clients. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market did deal the corporation a serious damage. To remain sustainable in the current market environment, the company ultimately decided to lay off a sizable portion of its workforce. In order to be successful, Crypto.com also started growing its branches all over the world.

The business has been in the news since the platform has received approval to operate in a number of nations quickly one after the other. The corporation just received approval from Italy for the establishment of its operations. Before Italy, the platform received approval to begin operations from nations including Singapore, Greece, and Dubai.

Google pay option for Crypto.com’s customers.

As the platform ventures into technology to make it better for the customer, it announced about its new addition to the payment option. The platform announced that the customers now will be able to pay for their cryptocurrencies by using Google Pay as an option.

Customers’ Google Pay accounts that are either connected to their debit cards or credit cards can be utilised to finish the payment on the app without any hassle or complications. The integration is slated to launch the following week. Once the integration is complete, clients will be able to access more than 250 cryptocurrencies using Google Pay.

Payment systems exploring in cryptocurrency market.

From the past two years, the payment systems across the globe have penetrated its way into the cryptocurrency market. In January 2022, Google Pay, made a statement that, it is excited about its new exploration into crypto space and six months later it has tied up with one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldberg, the former PayPal executive has been hired by Google Pay, who will lead the payments division.

Writer’s report:

It is quite ecstatic to hear about the payments systems looking to enter the cryptocurrency space. Though there are a lot of options already viable enough for the customers to pay for their digital assets, a new option with a reputed company will always help the investors to trust in the company and feel secure and safe about their payment transactions.