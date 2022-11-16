Crypto Community suspects ties of SEC Chair and former FTX CEO

As per some reports, it is revealed that Gary Gensler who is residing as the US SEC had some connections with the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, And was part of some meetings between Sam Bankman-Fried and other Crypto Companies. To investigate this issue further approximately 9000 affiliate letters are sent to the US congressman authorities.

Who is Gary Gensler?

The 65 years old, Gary Gensler was working in the banking industry and was a former investment banker. Presently he has been serving the US SEC as the 33rd chairman. He has also worked previously at the Federal Reserve in the banking and securities regulation team there in the Biden government. Gensler is also a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Who is the former FTX CEO?

Sam Bankman-Fried is the Former CEO of FTX, who has been responsible for the fall of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX. He has to step down as the CEO of the FTX platform due to a sudden monetary crunch in the operational cost of FTX which led to the bankruptcy of the platform. The legal actions have started against the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX company is already going through bankruptcy procedures in the US.

The primary investigations and the petitions are already filed with the US Congressman regarding the speculation that there is a relationship between the former FTX CEO and the US SEC Chairperson Gensler. SEC reports show that Gensler met the former CEO of FTX earlier this year in March and conducted some discussions that are largely unknown in the public domain.

It is also said that Gensler was having ties with Sam Bankman’s father through his connections at MIT but the specific details about this relationship are not known in the public domain. The Crypto community has petitioned the issue with the US Congress for the complete investigation of these connections.

The news platform site Crypto-Law.com in its recent tweet has revealed that they have facilitated to delivery of around 9000 letters to US Congressmen for the investigation of Gensler’s ties with the former CEO of FTX. This news site has templated this petition evidence as “evidence has emerged” in which ties between the former FTX CEO and the Gensler have been mentioned in a detailed manner.

The US SEC record documents also reveal that Gensler had a meeting with Sam Bank during March this year and discussed unique risks which are associated with digital asset securities along with one other Crypto company IEX exchange.