Crypto could become “Extremely Mainstream” says Visa CEO

We, crypto enthusiasts, are really looking forward to Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies being globally accepted. Quite a while back, Elon Musk did say that he thinks that Bitcoin is on the verge of widescale acceptance. And now that is the case with Visa CEO. The individual said Crypto could become “Extremely Mainstream” very soon. And we can see why!

Bitcoin going “Extremely Mainstream.”

We should know that the number of investments in Bitcoin is rising very fast. Just yesterday, Meitu invested millions in Bitcoin and Ether, and a day or two back, Microstrategy bought more Bitcoins. Well, what I am trying to say is Bitcoin has already gone somewhat mainstream. Remember the stimulus check that was supposed to help the needy? Reports suggest that a lot of money from that will also go into Bitcoin purchases. In a more general sense, we could say that the process of Bitcoin mainstream has started, and according to the CEO of Visa, in the next five years, it could be there.

Visa’s CEO also pointed out very well that we can’t rule out the chances of cryptocurrencies being ending up as a joke in the next five years. He said that it is not his thing to decide or find out. But his thing should be to make sure that Visa is into crypto as of today, as everyone is talking about it. In the end, Kelly added that if it does take off, they want to be the one to have predicted it beforehand and bring in more volumes and become a big deal in the industry.

Could Bitcoin be replaced?

I have a very interesting thought on this. We know how volatile Bitcoin is, it could go more than 10% in any direction every day. And that is not suitable for a payment method. This is why we could see either one of the two things in the next five years. Firstly Bitcoin could actually become stable enough and get accepted as a payment method. This will be great news for everyone and solves the biggest complaint we have with cryptocurreny. And secondly, we could see it stay as an investment option giving good returns, while other more stable coins like Tether being accepted as a global payment method.

But yes this is just an idea and I don’t have any theoretical backing other than some logical insights. But the question is if the second thing happens will Bitcoin still stay as the largest cryptocurrency globally. I think yes! since it is the oldest and the most talked about, digital coin, no matter what, if cryptocurrencies don’t cease to exist so will Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency.

