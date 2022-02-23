Crypto gaining momentum in the sport betting market

Place a bet in a crash game, use Ethereum for deposits and play the slot of choice, risk a bet and win – it could be so easy after all! Although no success can be guaranteed and we all know that in the end the bank wins, the interest in gambling remains high. However, only a few players have gained experience with crypto betting sites. The new payment option of online bookmakers is no longer an insider tip. On the contrary, more and more users are pushing their luck using Bitcoin or Ethereum. But what do beginners need to consider before depositing crypto in online bookmakers? We have tracked down five tips:

Find the right provider

The number of reputable online bookmakers is almost impossible to keep track of. At every corner of the World Wide Web, a provider insists on being allowed to offer the best bonuses and highest odds. Especially players who have not yet gained experience should definitely discover a transparent gambling company for themselves.

Bonuses and promotions

No master has fallen from the sky. Betting providers know that just as well. That is why they are happy to beat the competition and draw attention to themselves with special giveaways. It is important to take advantage of these.

It is also common in Bitcoin betting sites that new customers are welcomed with a welcome package. Their first deposit is increased by a percentage, so that they can immediately start crypto betting with a higher budget. In addition, it is worthwhile to place value on other bonus offers.

House advantage

No question: Nobody should believe that every spin at Book of Dead or Starburst is accompanied by a success. The bank always has the highest chances of winning. Nevertheless, it is well worth researching payout rates.

For example, a slot that points to a payback ratio of 97 percent is preferable to an equivalent that only pays out at 95 percent. The lower the house edge turns out to be, the higher the probability of making a financial gain.

Keeping an eye on the risk

Cryptocurrencies still seem like the less-than-lovely stepbrother of the family. In reality, however, they have long since arrived in the middle of society – they just need to be interpreted and understood correctly.

They are as speculative as gambling itself. Investment is like the hand of roulette: a lot of money can be won, but everything can also be lost. Fortuna always has a say.

Have fun

Gambling is risky – that’s why everyone who deals with it should know. When choosing a suitable Bitcoin bookmaker, however, one’s own taste should be taken into account above all, in addition to game selection, license and bonus offer. After all, slots, roulette and blackjack also stand for a pleasant escape from reality, where all worries and fears are temporarily thrown overboard.