Indian railways launches ‘Confirm Ticket’ app for tatkal ticket booking

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new app called ‘Confirm Ticket,’ which allows passengers to view as well as reserve confirmed tatkal tickets. Previously, this service was only offered at the physical counter.

Users will be able to check seat availability on particular trains and reserve tickets using the new app. Users will no longer be required to provide the train number in order to access relevant details. The Confirm Ticket app will clearly show all of the tatkal tickets that are available in distinctive routes. Users can also save their personal details while logging in to the app. As a result, they won’t have to re-enter their information every time they log in. Passengers can also cancel tickets using the app if required. The reservation of tickets will depend solely on the availability of seats.

The app is available for free download from the IRCTC website or the Google Play store. The window available for tatkal ticket booking has been slashed from two to one day. Tatkal tickets booking will be available only 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Second-class tatkal tickets will be charged 10 percent of the basic fare, while other classes will be charged 30 percent of the basic fare.

The tatkal ticket booking on the Confirm Ticket app will be made on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tatkal tickets are limited in terms of the minimum and maximum distance traveled during the journey. The tickets can be booked via online payment such as UPI, Credit & Debit cards, net banking, etc. The passenger will receive their ticket via SMS and e-mail once the booking is confirmed.

Passengers can also book their Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC’s official website or app or from third-party portals such as Amazon, ixigo, or Paytm.

Here’s steps to book a tatkal ticket from the ‘Confirm Ticket’ app: