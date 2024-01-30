In today’s latest events, Crypto hacks down YoY. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has released a comprehensive overview of cryptocurrency hacks in the past year, showcasing a significant decline in both the number of incidents and losses. The report, shared on Jan 29 via X (formerly Twitter), revealed key insights into crypto security.

In the last twelve months, PeckShield recorded over 600 reported cases of cryptocurrency hacks, resulting in losses totaling $2.61 billion. What stands out is the impressive 27.78% decrease in crypto scams during 2023. The bad actors utilised various tactics, including phishing, flash loan attacks, and bridge hacks, leading to substantial user asset losses.

The breakdown of the figures indicated that $1.51 billion was lost to hacks, while scams accounted for $1.1 billion. This decline is notable compared to the alarming numbers in 2022, where losses exceeded $3.6 billion, impacting investor confidence and prompting increased global regulatory scrutiny.

Blockchain Security Firm PeckShield Releases Annual Report

In a positive turn of events for the cryptocurrency industry, Crypto hacks down YoY. Crypto-related hacks and scams experienced a notable 27.78% year-over-year decline in 2023, signaling increased vigilance within the sector. The findings were unveiled in a detailed report by blockchain security firm PeckShield on January 29, shedding light on the landscape of hacks and scams throughout the year.

Overview of Hacks and Recoveries

The report on Crypto hacks down YoY reveals that 2023 witnessed more than 600 major hacks in the crypto space, resulting in an approximate loss of $2.61 billion. While this figure remains staggering, it reflects a significant reduction from the previous year’s total, which surpassed $3.6 billion. Notably, hacks accounted for $1.51 billion of the losses, with scams contributing $1.1 billion.

A noteworthy incident in 2023 involved the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, facing a substantial hack in November that led to losses exceeding $100 million. Responding to the attack, major shareholder Justin Sun announced a $10 million bounty for the hackers.

Rise in Recovery Efforts

Despite the challenges, recovery efforts saw a substantial improvement in 2023, with around $674.9 million successfully recovered following incidents. This marks a significant leap from the $133 million recovered in the previous year, attributing the progress to enhanced community vigilance, collaborative efforts by Web3 executives, and intensified negotiation tactics by blockchain firms. Additionally, increased regulatory scrutiny prompted law enforcement agencies to intensify their pursuit of cybercriminals, aiding in recovering stolen assets.

The report underscores that decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols remain prime targets for cybercriminals, constituting 67% of the total stolen value. November 2023 witnessed a notable spike in attacks, with approximately $364.4 million stolen during the month, emphasizing the susceptibility of DeFi platforms.

Positive Trends for the Industry

While acknowledging the persistent threats, the overall decline in crypto-related hacks and scams in 2023 indicates growing maturity and resilience against cyber threats within the industry. Collaborative efforts involving the crypto community, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies, along with heightened security measures and increased user awareness, contribute to fostering a safer digital asset environment.

However, the significant value of losses and the continued targeting of DeFi platforms highlight the ongoing need for vigilance and innovation in cybersecurity within the cryptocurrency sector. The industry’s ability to adapt and fortify defenses remains crucial in safeguarding against evolving threats.

The November figures, reported by Beosin’s EagleEye, indicated a 6.9-fold increase from October, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the crypto security landscape.

As the crypto industry navigates these challenges, continuous vigilance, collaboration, and innovation in security measures remain essential for a resilient and secure digital asset environment.

Also Read: Solana DEX volume Surpasses Ethereum’s Uniswap V3 with $520 Million Daily Trading Volume.