Sony has said that later this week will mark the debut of their PlayStation State of Play show for 2024. There have been whispers of a new State of Play event from PlayStation for a few weeks now. It has been specifically reported that PlayStation has been preparing fresh releases for Death Stranding 2 and a Until Dawn version for the PS5 and PC. We also know that certain significant announcements will be made shortly, even though PlayStation has not officially acknowledged that these are on the horizon.

The program, which begins at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET, and 10 p.m. GMT, will cover more than 15 future games. The news from Sony supports rumors that the business was going to have a fresh showcase this week. Nick Baker of XboxEra had proposed that the live broadcast, which would include titles like Silent Hill 2 and Death Stranding 2, happen on January 31.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, remarked.

Some of the brightest brains in gaming will make cameo cameos throughout the more than 40-minute show. We’ll have in-depth looks at Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade, two fantastic titles that will be available on the PS5 this year, in addition to many more updates. We will also present to you some fresh titles that will be available on the PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

The next State of Play will take place…

The next State of Play will take place on Wednesday, January 31, at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT, according to information posted on the PlayStation Blog. Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade will both get fresh glances in this most recent PlayStation stream, which is expected to last for more than 40 minutes. PlayStation has only confirmed the presence of these two games; beyond that, the company has only stated that the event would feature “other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.” This State of Play may be viewed on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok as normal.

Prolific leaker Last week, Billbil-Kun hinted that more Death Stranding 2 will be revealed shortly. Today, he made the same promise regarding Sony’s upcoming space IP, Concord. During the PlayStation event, Baker also stated that BioShock creator Ken Levine will reveal the next look at his original IP, Judas, as well as new glimpses at a Sonic game and a Until Dawn remake.

State of the Play rumor

Even while we don’t yet know all that will be revealed at this State of Play, a significant rumor that surfaced online only the other day may give us a good sense of what to expect. To be more precise, insider Nick Baker recently shared a mysterious message on social media that appeared to hint at impending announcements for the Metro series, Judas, Silent Hill 2, Sonic Generations, Death Stranding 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Additionally, Baker hinted that additional information on Rise of the Ronin would be released shortly. The fact that PlayStation has now verified this is accurate lends credence to the remainder of the leak.