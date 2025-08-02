The crypto market shed a staggering $150 billion in value in just 24 hours following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 4.25–4.50 percent. With President Trump urging lower rates and new tariff measures creating heightened concerns, crypto investors have undoubtedly been taken by surprise – especially with Bitcoin and alternative coins pulled down to multi week lows.

Fed Decides To Hold Rates and Crypto Sentiment Falls

On July 30 – 31, the Federal Open Market Committee came to the conclusion to hold rates, suggesting there was nothing more economic data at hand to make decisions regarding future cuts. This was a complete contrast to what former President Trump had believed privately and touted publicly, that there would soon be rate cuts coming after his meeting with J Powell.

While political pressure was building for the Fed – it is worth noting that Fed officials ultimately deemed it prudent to change their stance on interest rates which may have caused a complete reversal in the confidence of the risk on participants in the markets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Dip to Multi Week Lows

The crypto market cap slumped from roughly $3.89 trillion to $3.74 trillion, representing a nearly 3.8% drop in total value. Bitcoin fell to approximately $114,400, its lowest point in three weeks. Ethereum suffered a nearly 5% decline, settling around $3,628.

Traders and analysts alike described the move as a classic risk off reaction: rising rates typically reduce speculative appetite, and without the promise of future cuts, crypto entered a correction phase.

Altcoins Slammed Even Harder

Smaller cryptocurrencies were hit worse than their large cap peers. XRP slid 7.4%, and BlackRock backed token SPX6900 plunged 17.4%, just days after being hailed as the top performer over the preceding 90 days.

Historically, these sharp altcoin declines echo earlier events: a similar sell off in April, tied to tariff escalation, removed almost $500 billion from the market. Investors scrambling to de risk portfolios contributed to widespread liquidations, pushing prices lower across the spectrum.

High Tariffs and Trade Talk Fuel the Sell Off

Worsening trade narratives intensified the sell off. A return of tariff rhetoric from the Trump administration, especially targeting former allied nations, raised fears of renewed inflation and slower global growth — both negative for digital assets.

Many market participants linked the rapid value deflation to rising trade tension, drawing parallels to earlier macro driven drawdowns.

Looking Ahead: Rate Cuts May Be Off the Table Until 2026

Sentiment on prediction platforms like Polymarket reflects cautious expectations. The odds of a Fed hold in July were priced above 96%, and traders currently assign nearly a 60% chance of observing at most one rate cut through year end 2025.

With inflation still above the central bank’s 2% target and trade dynamics uncertain, officials appear more focused on stability than easing. This dovish shift may not arrive until late 2025 or early 2026, according to forward‐looking data.

What This Means for Crypto Investors

For now, the Fed’s steady stance and rising geopolitical friction have revived short term bearish pressure in crypto markets. Yet, as data dependency becomes the watchword, volatility could settle once incoming inflation and growth figures offer clarity.

Portfolio managers and retail traders may continue treating digital coins as speculative assets to be approached with caution until a shift in Fed guidance or trade outlook materializes. But if either catalyst appears, a rebound could be on the cards. In the meantime, crypto watchers are braced for a choppy summer — and potentially a calmer autumn.



