Crypto platform BlockFi sues former CEO of FTX for shares in Robinhood

The crypto platform BlockFi, which is in the process to file bankruptcy proceedings in the US on28th of November is also in a lawsuit against the former CEO of the FTX platform, Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

Who is Emergent Fidelity Technologies?

The investment company of former CEO OF FTX, Emergent Fidelity Technologies invested in the online brokerage and payments platform Robinhood on May 13th this year. In the process of post-IPO secondary investment with the funds which account for $648.3M, these funds are considered to be equal to a 7.6% share in the online brokerage and payments platform Robinhood.

The securities and assets investment company Emergent Fidelity Technologies is Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company which is said to be located in Antigua and Barbuda. As per some reports, it is said that Sam Bankman was trying to acquire the online brokerage platform Robinhood Through this partial purchase of the platform in the year 2022.

As the cryptocurrency platform, FTX has been bankrupt now the plan of FTX’s former CEO to take over the Robhinhiid platform will never materialize. All the FTX platform has filed the bankruptcy, and the investment company Emergent Fidelity Technologies is not affected and is involved in these bankruptcy liquidations.

The FTX group has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings for its 134 subsidiary companies in the US bankruptcy protection case. The Crypto Company BlockFi filed bankruptcy proceedings in the US on November 28th along with it, On the same day after some hours they also filed a lawsuit against an investment company.

As per the bankruptcy proceedings of BlockFi, It is seen to have assets in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion along with a similar proportion of liabilities with the platform. The platform BlockFi was having approximately 1 lakh creditors and retail investors before its bankruptcy proceedings.