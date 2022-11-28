This Article talks about how to hatch eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. In Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the player character is able to hatch eggs by having the egg in the party and walking. The player needs to have at least one nonegg pokemon in the party to hatch it. The player can also ride on Koraidon, the player has to keep moving to idle does not count.

The egg will hatch after a certain amount of steps are taken by the player while carrying it in their inventory. This is determined by how long it takes for an egg to hatch, which is determined by what type of Pokémon it contains. Pokemon compatibility is determined by looking if they have a similar egg group and have opposite genders, The egg will be the same type as the female. Hatching eggs are an integral part of the Pokemon game. You need to walk around till the egg is ready. The egg will then slowly hatch into a baby Pokemon.

We now talk about how to find eggs in the game. The first thing that you need to do is have female and male pokemon in your party. Set up a picnic spot in a random area. All your party pokemon will come out near your picnic spot then you have to go AFK for around 10-15 minutes. When you come back head to the basket at the side of the picnic spot and press A, you will be discovering eggs inside it. The amount of eggs depends upon your pokemon and if you have an egg power bonus or not. An egg bonus can be obtained by making special sandwiches made from the ingredients found on the map.

To speed up the hatching, you can include a Pokémon with the Magma Armor, Flame Body, or Steam Engine Abilities in your party. To do it in a more efficient way, just keep a single pokemon in the number 1 spot and replace all the other 5 with eggs. Getting the egg bonus will also speed up the process by a ton if you manage to hatch it while the bonus is still active.