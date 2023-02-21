Crypto scam revenue plummeted in 2022 by 46%: Chainalysis

Chainalysis recently reported that in 2022 crypto scam revenue plummeted by 46%. Do you note the term ‘revenue’ here? It is very significant because a decline in crypto scam revenue doesn’t mean a decrease in total scams. Chainalysis reports that this decrease is due to a fall in the total market cap of crypto which decreased their prices.

Let’s say the average price of Ethereum in 2021 was $3,000, and 10 ETH was scammed by users; the revenue is $30,000. In 2022, it’s possible that 12 ETH was scammed, but let’s say the average price is $1,500, and the total revenue is $18,000, which is a 40% decline.

Crypto scam revenue in 2022

In the 2023 Crypto Crime Report published by Chainalysis, they reported that the revenue of scams dropped by nearly 50% in 2022. In 2021, the revenue stood at $10.9 billion, and in 2022 the same was at $5.9 billion. This might not be an exactly accurate number, but it gives us a close picture of reality. The report states that Chainalysis took a number of scams into account, such as giveaway scams, investment scams, impersonation scams, NFT scams and more.

The firm also reported that this number would continue to increase as they identify more crypto addresses that were associated with scams. At the same time, it will increase as the price of crypto increases. Chainalysis also talked about a special type of scam called Pig Butchering which was even mentioned by the FBI a while back. The authorities have also seized many websites that were associated with the same.

The reality

Crypto scams continue to increase, but the good part is that their fraction of the total crypto transaction volume continues to decline. This shows that the markets are evolving faster than scammers, and sooner or later, we will be able to eradicate crypto scams mostly. Most of the popular scams in the market take advantage of the negligence and lack of knowledge of the victim. So, if proper information about cryptocurrencies can be imparted to everyone, we might not have to worry that much. The government has to take a step forward in this and help boost crypto knowledge among the masses.

