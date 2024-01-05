Guardian Investigation Unveils Falsifications and Shady Background

The identity of Steven Reece Lewis, alleged CEO of the now-defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund HyperVerse, has long been shrouded in speculation on social media. Rumors dubbing him a “fake person” gained momentum, particularly as HyperVerse faced accusations of operating a pyramid scheme. The Guardian’s recent investigation has now lent credence to claims that no organization listed on Reece Lewis’s resume can substantiate his existence.

HyperVerse’s Downfall and Consumer Losses

The demise of HyperVerse unfolded in the wake of pyramid scheme allegations, leading the company to halt withdrawals. The fallout resulted in blockchain analysts estimating consumer losses exceeding $1.3 billion in 2022, with thousands of individuals reportedly losing millions, according to The Guardian.

Dubious Qualifications and Falsified Academic History

The Guardian’s probe into Reece Lewis’s qualifications exposed a network of falsifications designed to attract investors to HyperVerse. The universities Lewis claimed to have attended, the University of Leeds and the University of Cambridge, disclaimed any record of his enrollment. Similarly, doubts surfaced about his career background, with companies like Adobe and Goldman Sachs finding no evidence of transactions involving Reece Lewis.

Social Media Presence and Influencer Endorsements

The investigation extended to Reece Lewis’s online footprint, revealing the absence of a LinkedIn account and a Twitter profile that materialized just a month before a promotional video in December 2021. Influencers, including Steve Wozniak, publicly endorsed Lewis as HyperVerse’s capable leader, enhancing the company’s credibility. However, doubts emerged when influencers like Chuck Norris and Lance Bass declined to confirm any personal association with Reece Lewis, casting doubt on the authenticity of their endorsements.

Silence from Influencers and HyperVerse Leadership

Amid mounting queries about Reece Lewis’s identity, influencers and HyperVerse leaders, such as Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, have opted for silence. The Guardian reported that celebrities endorsing HyperVerse have not confirmed meeting or speaking to Reece Lewis, fueling suspicions about the legitimacy of their involvement. Investigative journalist Andrew Penman suggested the possibility that influencers may have been recruited through platforms like Cameo for marketing videos.

Denials and Disputes

HyperVerse leaders, notably Sam Lee, have chosen not to address inquiries about Reece Lewis, instead dismissing alleged “misstatements” and asserting that online sources are fabricating information. Lee refuted accusations regarding his role in HyperVerse, labeling them as baseless claims from anonymous internet sources.

Reddit’s Early Warnings and Reece Lewis’s Digital Silence

Concerns about Reece Lewis’s authenticity surfaced on Reddit two years ago, with users questioning his existence. A user named “roamingandy” suggested that Lewis might be a creation of HyperVerse for promotional purposes, citing the absence of a traceable online presence. Reece Lewis’s lone social media account, a Twitter profile, fell silent in June 2022, coinciding with HyperVerse’s suspension of customer withdrawals. The investigation concluded that Reece Lewis’s identity remains unverifiable.

Lingering Questions Surrounding Reece Lewis

As the controversy surrounding HyperVerse and Reece Lewis deepens, unanswered questions persist regarding the legitimacy of the CEO’s identity and qualifications. The aftermath of HyperVerse’s alleged pyramid scheme serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and due diligence in the cryptocurrency investment landscape. The Guardian’s investigation illuminates the potential risks associated with placing trust in unverified figures within the evolving realm of digital assets and virtual currencies.