SpaceX, the renowned rocket and satellite manufacturer, has launched a legal challenge against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This move comes in response to allegations of unjust employee terminations and a broader dispute centering around a letter addressed to company executives, where CEO Elon Musk was branded as a “distraction and embarrassment.” SpaceX asserts that the NLRB’s structure is in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Unpacking the Allegations of Unlawful Termination

The crux of the legal clash lies in the NLRB’s accusation that SpaceX breached federal labor law by terminating eight employees in 2022. These dismissals allegedly stemmed from the workers endorsing a letter that accused Musk of making sexist comments contrary to company policies. The case is scheduled to proceed through hearings before an administrative judge and a five-member board appointed by the U.S. president. The decisions made by this board can be further contested in federal court.

SpaceX’s Constitutional Challenge

SpaceX asserts that the structure of the NLRB is unconstitutional in nature, according to a lawsuit filed in the federal court in Brownsville, Texas. According to SpaceX, the federal law permits the removal of board members and administrative judges only for cause, not at will. SpaceX is now seeking to impede the progress of the NLRB case. SpaceX is emphasizing that instead of them being accused, it should be the board that should be closely scrutinized.

Employing Similar Tactics Against the Department of Justice

This isn’t the first time SpaceX has employed such legal tactics. Previously, the company successfully utilized a comparable strategy to thwart an administrative case brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice. The case alleged that SpaceX unlawfully declined to hire refugees and asylum recipients. A federal judge in Brownsville, where the current case was filed, intervened in November, temporarily halting the administrative proceedings pending the resolution of SpaceX’s lawsuit. The judge ruled that administrative judges at the Justice Department must be appointed by the president, not the attorney general, as currently practiced.

Provoking Questions About NLRB’s Structure

SpaceX’s legal challenge raises crucial questions regarding the constitutionality of the NLRB’s structure. By asserting that federal law restricts the removal of board members and administrative judges to cases with cause, SpaceX aims to cast doubt on the NLRB’s authority in pursuing the case against the company. This legal standoff introduces complexity to the ongoing dispute between SpaceX and the NLRB, potentially establishing a precedent for similar cases in the future.

NLRB Maintains Silence

While SpaceX actively challenges the NLRB, the labor board has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the ongoing legal proceedings. A spokesperson for the NLRB declined to comment on the matter, leaving the public and stakeholders anticipating developments in this high-stakes legal battle.

A Parallel Lawsuit with a Starbucks Employee

Adding another layer of complexity to the NLRB’s challenges, there is an existing parallel lawsuit involving a Starbucks Corp employee. This employee opposes the unionization of her New York store and filed a lawsuit against the NLRB in October after it rejected her petition for an election to dissolve the union. As of now, the NLRB has not responded, intensifying the legal challenges faced by the board.

As SpaceX takes a firm stance against the NLRB, the legal landscape surrounding labor relations and board structures comes under scrutiny. The outcome of this lawsuit has the potential to shape future interactions between companies and labor boards, establishing precedents for constitutional challenges within the realm of employment law.