Chainalysis says cryptocurrency markets lack the liquidity necessary to evade Russian sanctions. The article offered three distinct parameters for calculating liquidity on bitcoin exchanges. The funds stored abroad by sanctioned Russian elites are estimated to be worth $800 billion.

Chainalysis says cryptocurrency markets lack the liquidity necessary to evade Russian sanctions

The research, released on Wednesday, was based on a 2017 National Economic Bureau study that projected Russian oligarchs have roughly $800 billion in offshore holdings. The study looked at three different indicators for measuring liquidity in cryptocurrency marketplaces.

The first technique, known as ‘free float,’ computes the entire value of a specific crypto asset held by liquid persons or exchanges to determine liquidity in cryptocurrency markets.

According to the article, after examining 19 different exchanges, Chainalysis discovered that moving that much money without the price of Bitcoin crashing would be extremely impossible. The price of Bitcoin would fall by 10% following the sale of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) had a free float of $296 billion, which was less than the $800 billion controlled by Russia’s elite. Large-scale Russian sanctions evasion using cryptocurrencies is “impossible,” according to Chainalysis.

During the previous two months, Western nations have responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing heavy fines on billionaire businessmen suspected of being members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Football teams, stocks, and luxury international residences have all been acquired.

Owners of assets that have yet to be confiscated appear to be scrambling to keep them in the face of what some consider to be the most draconian economic sanctions imposed in modern times.

Another measurement approach employed by Chainalysis is the examination of data on crypto-asset inflows to services such as exchanges.

As of April, the business was receiving $14 billion in crypto per day, down from $20 billion in 2021. That figure reached $80 billion in May 2021. At this rate, sanctioned Russian millionaires would need up to ten days of inflows to move bitcoin equivalent to their value to an exchange where it could be liquidated.

Because of the minimal crypto inflows, the usage of mixing services that conceal the destination of funds would also be ineffective. For the uninitiated, mixers are services used by criminals to conceal their operations. On December 5, 2021, the amount reached a peak of $160 million.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family! Let us know in the comment section below what do you think of the topic.