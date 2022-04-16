Fortnite Is Adding Coachella Content

Epic Games has announced that Coachella is coming to the popular Fortnite, and the result of this partnership will bring a ton of content to fans of both brands. This year, Epic went all out to celebrate music and Coachella. The Coachella Festival is an annual celebration of the top talent and artists in the music industry.

The partnership is part of Coachella’s broader move this year towards a digital festival component. While this is a new area for Indio, Fortnite has noted several musical crossovers in the past as Fortnite has focused more on presenting live music and events. The collaboration with the Coachella will mostly bring music and clothing, and Coachella won’t really “live” in Fortnite as Epic Games did with previous events.

Coachella, an annual music festival held in Indio, California, is making Coachella a triumph after two years of pandemic cancellation. Developer Epic Games recently announced that it will be working with the music and arts festival Coachella to bring a whole new experience to fans. Ahead of the Coachella Interactive Universe launch on Thursday, April 14, Coachella announced that its first gaming partnership will introduce visitors to Chella through music-responsive clothing, which will allow players to dress their avatars in Coachella-inspired costumes that react to music and played Fortnite. Epic Games has announced the launch of Coachella-themed fashion items in Fortnite that will match the actual music event over the next two weekends.

Fortnite has teamed up with the Coachella music festival for yet another example of the popular battle royale’s invasion of the real world. It became clear that a lot of Coachella-themed items have been added to the store. The in-game photo mode contest will feature music from more than 30 of its Icon Radio roster playing as they drive around the island, while Epic Games will post-party and festival-themed photos on the Fortnite website. In addition to the Coachella-themed skins, Coachella will also make an Icon Radio in-game purchase, and players will be able to listen to the music of over 30 artists from this year’s festival roster while in Fortnite vehicles. Apart from the new Icon Radio Station, this is an electronic game. Some skins and cosmetic items related to the music festival will also be released in the coming weeks.

From now until May 16, Fortnite players who tune in to Icon Radio in their Joyride Icon Radio cars will be listening to the music of over 30 artists playing at Coachella 22. A big addition to Fortnite will be two musicians who will receive their own skins and accessories on 21 April in the store while you enjoy your music and others in Icon Radio to improve your Icon Radio show.

Meanwhile, Lyric’s costume features a Swaguaro Back Bling cactus and a Festival Shredder electric pickaxe that react to music. Perhaps there is a future where fans can witness a Fortnite-style musical performance. Having in-game features and items related to music events, such as Coachella-themed, is a way to keep the connection between the game and the music now that concerts and festivals are taking place. Ahead of the festival, Coachella released several rounds of NFTs and mobile AR features to attendees.

As Coachella visited the gaming world for the first time, many of Coachella’s products and the content will be available as part of the festival starting tomorrow and running until April 24th. Previously, Epic Games has hosted virtual concerts by the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande, showing how the music industry could change in the future.