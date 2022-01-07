Cryptocurrency Trading for New Investors: The Rules

Cryptocurrency trading can be a profitable investment, but it’s also extremely risky. New traders often find themselves overwhelmed by the risks associated with cryptocurrency investing and don’t know where to start. BitcoinX trading software would be a proper place for you to get started with crypto trading. This blog post will give you some rules of thumb for new investors looking to get started in this exciting world of crypto-trading.

Let’s look at them.

1. Don’t place large bets

The most important cryptocurrency trading rule for new investors is that you should only put an amount on a trade that you can afford to lose. These means don’t bet your rent money, and if some other emergency comes up, make sure it’s not the same as putting all of your eggs in one basket or betting more than you can afford against a single coin (or trading position).

2. Prepare for significant volatility

This is especially true for new investors. While the market has been growing steadily since 2009, it can be fairly unpredictable at times. When you first start cryptocurrency trading, expect to see some dramatic changes in your portfolio’s value, even over short periods.

3. Do not act on tips without first confirming them

There are many times when you should not act on a tip, and you should wait until the time is right to take action. For example, there were rumors that someone was going buy Twitter, which would be at $50 per share: do you want to go out and buy based just on this rumor? No! Do your research because nobody knows what will happen in the market beforehand! Please don’t get yourself into trouble by acting too quickly or making decisions without thinking about them first.

4. Concentrate on blue-chip stocks

It is important to concentrate on blue-chip stocks when starting in the cryptocurrency world. These are the most reliable and stable coins available, so you can minimize your risk while still making a healthy return on investment by focusing on them.

5. Don’t get greedy

One of the biggest mistakes that new investors make is getting greedy. They see a coin increasing in value, and they want to jump in and make a quick profit. This can lead to disastrous results, as you may end up losing more money than you made if the coin crashes. Always remember that patience is key in cryptocurrency trading.

6. Keep up to date with world events

There are constantly new events happening that will affect the price of your cryptocurrency. For example, if you have a coin that Amazon sponsors and there was some news about Amazon accepting this currency as payment – it would increase in value almost immediately. Keep yourself updated with current affairs to ensure you don’t miss out on these opportunities.

The Bottom Line

Cryptocurrencies are volatile and can be risky investments, so it’s important to understand trading rules before getting started. Be prepared for price swings and always stop losses to protect your investment.