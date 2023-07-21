Cupertino giant’s AI chatbot – Apple GPT is in its development phase

Cupertino giant, Apple is not only focussing on bringing their new laptops or smartphones but infact the talented engineers in the company are also developing their own AI chatbot which probably will be called Apple GPT.

Apple’s analyst and tipster, Mark Gurman also revealed his speculations about Apple developing their own Artificial Intelligence chatbot which will be released as a strong competition against AI chatbot leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard too. Although, there have been a lot of speculations about the new AI Chatbot by Apple.

Apple’s AI chatbot – Apple ChatGPT

A report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant, Apple is developing its own new Chatbot where it’s been said that the giant will be developing their new Large Language Models (LLMs) with the help of Ajax framework.

The report also claims that currently the engineers and other employees in the company are now testing the capability of their new Chatbot.

Talking more about this project, here it’s been said that the development of the AI chatbot will be led by John Giannandrea. Giannandrea’s team works as the head of machine learning and AI. The team also includes top engineer talents like Craig Federighi who is also among the top and leading software engineers who are supporting to development of this project.

Other tech giants already developing their chatbot

Every tech giant around the world let it be from Alphabet to Microsoft is already developing its new AI models. Microsoft has joined hands with OpenAI where they will be using OpenAI’s Large Langauge Models (LLMs) used in ChatGPT and integrate them with Microsoft products and services.

It’s not the first time that we are getting to see the new Cupertino giant has brought some new AI capabilities where already we have Apple which has developed and brought AI capability to theirApple Photos through which you can take photo editing to the next extent.

Talking about the AI features in Apple photos features like on-device texting and many more. Apple’s new Virtual Assistant will be developed to summarize text as well as answer any queries as well.

As of now, the Cupertino giant has lack behind in AI development but soon it’s expected that they will make a huge announcement about their new AI tools and software in the coming year. We will be updating you with more updates and leaks soon.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the launch of Apple ChatGPT, the company’s AI chatbot, marks a watershed point in the development of technology. The creation of their very own AI chatbot, which the Cupertino company is expanding beyond laptops and smartphones, says a lot about their dedication to innovation and keeping at the cutting edge of technological breakthroughs.

Although there have been many rumors about Apple ChatGPT, publications from dependable sources like Bloomberg have revealed the company’s bold aspirations. Apple’s use of Large Language Models (LLMs) in conjunction with the Ajax framework demonstrates their commitment to building a strong and clever chatbot that can compete with the best in the AI sector.

The IT community anxiously anticipates the introduction of Apple ChatGPT as they compete with existing AI chatbot companies. For both Apple and tech lovers, this is surely an exciting time. The possibilities are endless with Apple’s forward-thinking strategy and the engineering team’s creativity. We are eager to see Apple ChatGPT’s genius as it manifests before our very eyes as a new competitor in the chatbot market.

