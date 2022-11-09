CureBay raises ₹50 crore in Series A round led by Elevar Equity

An innovative health-tech platform, Odisha based healthcare service CureBay, that primarily emphasises on providing high-quality and easily affordable healthcare to under privileged patients in rural India, has raised Rs 50 crore during a Series A funding round carried out by Elevar Equity. With plans to start 100 eClinics within the next few months, the raised capital will be invested into employing skilled workers, propagating to new locations, and further nourishing the tech platform and healthcare delivery model.

Obtaining quality primary healthcare at affordable prices has been a prolonged ache for most of pastoral India. Started in 2021 by Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Shobhan Mahapatra, and Sanjay Swain, CureBay healthcare enables the far and wide access of primary healthcare services by using an amalgam of technology and a network of eClinics that make quality healthcare available to people in small municipalities and villages/ towns. It uses a hybrid model to schedule movables , provide consultations on phone, deliver medicines, address the individual concerns of various cases, and grease acceptance for tertiary care at its partner hospitals through a transparent booking model and door keeping services.

Right now, CureBay has 15 eClinics across multiple under developed districts and villages of Odisha and has reached out to over 10,000 patients in areas where immediate medical facilities are not easily accessible.

Founder & CEO of CureBay, Priyadarshi Mohapatra said, “The healthcare ecosystem needs an innovative model that enables it to collaborate on a real-time basis to deliver health outcomes to patients across the country. With CureBay, we intend to empower the healthcare system and make it accessible to patients who lack information and proper medical resources. Our hybrid model helps in overcoming the challenges of skewed patient-provider ratios and the concentration of providers in a few urban pockets. The capital will enable the next phase of expansion and help reinforce our position in the country.”

In response to the announcement, Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner of Elevar Equity said, “We at Elevar Equity have long held the view that rural healthcare platforms need to be custom-designed for this market. CureBay’s blended distribution model with assisted tech is well-positioned to address a massive gap – millions of customers are eager to pay for quality healthcare in medically underserved areas.”

Ever since its launch, CureBay has established a sturdy fulfilment model that assists in connecting patients in under privileged areas to access healthcare providers. The company’s well equipped healthcare employees at the eClinics help walk-in patients to reach with city-based doctors for video consultations. Its technology allows doctors to get detailed and personalized patient records, thus helping them to deliver a high-quality diagnosis, which is equivalent to an in-person consultation.