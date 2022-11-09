Elon Musk Eliminates Twitter’s ‘Work From Home’ and ‘Days of Rest’ Policies

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has eliminated Twitter’s ‘work from home’ and ‘days of. rest’ policies. Read the whole article to find out more about the recent changes taking place in the social media company.

The change in policies

Elon Musk has already been in news for his not-so-popular policies and yet he chose to introduce another one that did not turn people in his favor. According to recent reports, Elon Musk has removed the ‘days of rest’ policy from the company. These days were given to employees every month so that they could recharge and refresh themselves and get prepared for future tasks. Along with this, the option to work remotely for the company has also been removed. Elon Musk did say that he has overpaid for buying Twitter and by introducing these policies, it feels like he is trying to get every penny back.

Elon Musk is being criticized for his recent policies. The most popular one is making the blue tick a paid feature. A blue tick is basically something that makes your account look reliable and trustworthy and it’s good if you want to earn the trust of people on social media. By making it a paid feature, people have taken out $8 from their pocket every month to retain the blue tick. People did not like this policy at all and Elon Musk had a verbal spat with AOC also over this feature.

Apart from this, people who are interested in investing in the social media company cannot do so anymore as the company has now become private.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media companies that now have a new boss, Elon Musk. Twitter is one of the most loved social media platforms. It gives people a chance to express their opinions in a brief and crisp manner. Although Twitter might not remain popular for much longer, with the new policies being introduced by Musk. Famous celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard have left the platform saying that it is full of ‘hate and bigotry’. The social media company also lost some of its oldest employees because Musk decided to fire them. These employees include the CEO of the company Parag Agarwal getting fired from the company. According to various reports, Musk is running the platform this way because he wants to cut down the losses faced by the company and make it a profitable business.