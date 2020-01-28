CureSkin secured $500k led by SenseAI Ventures

Bangalore based healthcare startup CureSkin has now secured $500K in the funding round led by the SenseAI Ventures.

The healthcare startup offers a treatment solution for skin care and hair fall issues with the help of an AI-enabled solution via mobile devices.

CureSkin was founded by the two ex-Google employees Rama and Guna, and dermatologist Charu Sharma in the year 2017.

Speaking on the investment, Vinish Kathuria, Managing Partner, SenseAI Ventures said, “CureSkin’s use of computer vision technology to offer a dermatologist service on the phone is a real testimonial of the power of artificial intelligence. At SenseAI, we believe in empowering smart entrepreneurs to make a difference in people’s lives, and CureSkin is a prime example of that belief.”

