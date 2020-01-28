Uniplatform Tech secured undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Funds

Uniplatform, which is a B2B technology-enabled multiplier platform, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the SucSEED Venture Partners LLP, Frontline Strategy Finds, and some other investors.

The platform runs on the real estate SaaS platform MultiplyMyLeads.com. According to the announcement, the company will be going to utilize the funds to expand into New Delhi.

Atim Kabra, a Managing Partner at Frontline Strategy Funds, said in a release:

“The face of the real estate sector in India is evolving dramatically with technology transforming its every facet. The move towards online marketplaces will accelerate as digital marketing integrates deeply with traditional network marketing. Uniplatform Tech’s ability to provide technology-enabled real estate sales engine will be critical in transforming the real estate industry roadmap.”

Rohit said, “Over the last two years, UniPlatform Tech has been seeing high growth in user traction to emerge as the platform with the highs number of real estate B2B participants in the pilot city, and that too with profitable units economics. With this new investment from our investors, we aim to increase the size of our team and do a pan India roll-out.”

