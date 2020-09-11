CustomFit.ai secured investment from Java Capital

No Code SaaS personalization platform, CustomFit.ai, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in its pre-Series A funding round led by the Java Capital.

The round also saw participation from the investors, which includes the LetsVenture, Upsparks, and FirstCheque.

Commenting on the investment, Ashwin, who is also the CEO of the company, said,

“Personalisation is now the key strategy for B2B marketing. CustomFit.ai transforms the website into a growth engine or #1 salesperson by precisely personalising it for each visitor, thereby making the buying process a lot easier.

Vinod Shankar, Partner at Java Capital said in a statement,

“Everyone is a maker, an emerging theme in the development of software tools. Tools are no longer used by developers and engineers alone. No code tools that would be useful to designers, freelancers, product managers, and marketers to improve their sales have been making inroads at an unprecedented pace. In sync, customisation/personalisation tools have been developed since the early days of the internet, with every generation spawning a better and advanced tool. We believe CustomFit.ai gives the control back to marketeers/business teams reducing the dependency on developers“