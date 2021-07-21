Information Regarding Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Has Surfaced Online

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally getting a patch 1.3 on the PlayStation Store, and everyone is wondering what the next Thing for the action role-playing game will be. It looks like a bunch of free DLC is planned for CyberPunk 2077, and the names of some of its upcoming extensions have popped. According to a user of Epic Games Change Servers, new DLC content coming to Cyberpunk 2077 is uploaded to memory every few weeks.

CD Projekt Red has not announced the name of the DLC package yet, so we are not sure what it will be called or who it will include. Given that it is supposed to be free, we should lower our expectations. For example, we know that CD Projekt Red will most likely not add a new game mode like the one in the free DLC as it will focus on removing bugs and glitches. Due to time and pressure, the publication of this function has been canceled or postponed. Sticking to the theme of free DLC, it seems that players can expect a weapons package, new quests, new areas, and new customization options from the release of this DLC.

A Reddit user named PricklyAssassin shared a number of interesting details about future expansions of the game. In a now-defunct thread, he revealed that CD Projekt Red had planned 13 expansions for 2021 of which 10 are free. He also explained that he discovered that the Epic Games Store had reserved server capacities of 100GB and 500GB for Cyberpunk 2077. There is no mention of a DLC in the Epic Games Store that is free, but Reddit user PricklyAssassin noticed that there is an additional expansion pass that costs $14.99.

The DLC has been leaked from the Epic Games Store, although it should be noted that this is only a leak and not an official confirmation. That said, given the state of the game at the time of the 1.2 Update, we would guess that paid DLC extension extensions for the title are unlikely to arrive until late 2021 or later.

In an email to the IGN editors, CD Projekt Red denied the following report and stated that the possible titles for the free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 were not the names of the planned DLCs for the game in the report. However, this does not mean that the information is false, as it is possible that the leak actually reveals a planned title change. According to u / saint-pirate, the list of potential free DLC names buried in the game data they found while browsing the game files is different from that of Epic Games Store, and for a while, no one has disputed that CDPR has a name for the DLC.

Before the release of the game, it looked as if things would get worse for CD Projekt RED in the midst of ongoing cyberpunk, but it is known that Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the most interactive games of all time, and the developer has said that there is no such thing as bad publicity when it comes to their Cyberpunk and that there will be no glitches or matrices in the future when it comes to their Cyberpunk updates.