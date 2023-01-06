Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit Will Finally Settle for $1.85 Million

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the highly-anticipated and highly-controversial game Cyberpunk 2077, has finally reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed against the company by a group of investors. The initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 was met with widespread disappointment, with the game plagued by serious issues and bugs, particularly on the Xbox One and PS4 versions. As a result, the game quickly gained a reputation as one of the most disastrous launches in gaming history, up there with Fallout 76, No Man’s Sky, and Assassin’s Creed Unity.

The lawsuit against CD Projekt Red was filed shortly after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, with a Polish law firm alleging that the studio may have acted illegally by misrepresenting the finished product for financial gain. The settlement, which a federal judge has now approved in California, amounts to a total of $1.85 million and will be paid to the group of investors who initially brought the claim. It’s worth noting that under the terms of the settlement, CD Projekt Red does not need to “admit to any specific charges” brought against it.

This isn’t the first time that the Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit has reached a settlement. In fact, a settlement was originally reached in December 2021, but it was denied approval by US District Judge Fernando M. Olguin in April of the following year. A revised settlement was then provided, which has now been approved by the judge. It’s taken a number of years for the investors to finally see the end of this case.

Despite the controversy surrounding its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a significant improvement in recent years thanks to a series of patches and updates. These updates have helped to address many of the issues that plagued the game at launch, making it a much more enjoyable experience for players. The game’s popularity was also boosted by the release of the anime spin-off Edgerunners, which helped to bring in a new audience of players. Phantom Liberty is an upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 that will be released in 2023.

CD Projekt Red has even announced that a Cyberpunk sequel is in development, so it’s clear that the studio is keen to continue exploring the world of Night City. The developer seems to have learned from the events surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, and hopefully, the release of the sequel will be a smoother and more successful experience. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on various platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.