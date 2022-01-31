Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Art Found On Playstation Network. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game provide the best gaming experience on PlayStation. The notice adds that Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation is best experimented with on the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions, as also stated on the game’s official Twitter account. According to PlayStation Game Size, which is familiar with these server operations, this could mean next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 release could take place between mid-February and early March. The account has now returned to the PlayStation Network and an alternate cover for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found.

As noted by IGN, CD Projekts’ sci-fi adventure can now be found by manually searching the PlayStation Store – almost six months after the day Sony canceled the game due to crashes. On Sunday, the account tweeted a new key art for Cyberpunk 2077 that appears to be the new cover art for the PlayStation 5 version of the games. Cyberpunk 2077 was also widely criticized for bugs, especially in the console version, with performance issues; Sony removed it from the PlayStation Store on December 17, 2020. In a statement on the PlayStation website, Sony said it would offer full refunds to those who purchased the game from the PlayStation Store.

While Cyberpunk 2077 will still run on the base PS4, your enjoyment could be compromised by performance issues that CD Projekt hasn’t been able to fix yet despite multiple patches being released for this game. CDPR’s recent comment on the situation also confirmed the PS5 and Xbox Series X update to the Cyberpunk 2077 movie. It will be free, giving players the option to return if they keep it after launch.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has been known to search for new information on the PlayStation Network backend and other technical components. Sony removed the game from its digital platforms just a week after it launched in December 2020, when users started reporting catastrophic bugs and constant crashes. But when developers say “hey, this is coming to PS4 and XBOX One” long before PS5/Series X, I wish my money was spent on games advertised like this.