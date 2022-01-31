Evil Dead: The Game Is Delayed To May 2022

Sabre Interactive recently reported the next Evil Dead game has been delayed until May 2022. The Evil Dead video game has been officially delayed, and the game is now being officially delayed from an unspecified February release date. The new Evil Dead game has been delayed for the second time and will now be released on Friday, May 13th. With a new May 13 release date, after a delay, Evil Dead: The Game will still release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

While it can be frustrating, it’s definitely better to give the developers the time they need to get this game right the first time. I’m sure we all know my stance on delaying the game to add more sophistication, which is a good thing. While this delay may be a shame, it’s probably for the best. And while delays are never fun for fans looking forward to the release of this title, thankfully, May is just around the corner.

The game was originally scheduled to release in February, and the game is now scheduled for release on May 13th, Friday the 13th. It was also announced that a new trailer will arrive in February. Originally scheduled for 2021, the game has been pushed back to February 2022 and has now been pushed back to May to ensure proper performance levels.

Announced in 2020, the game will allow multiple players to work together to take down the dead while one player takes control of a monstrous demon. In Evil Dead: The Game, Bruce Campbell will play protagonist Ash Williams in what appears to be the cast’s last performance as a carefree undead hunter.

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the Evil Dead universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings together the franchise’s greatest characters in an exaggerated and blood-filled battle against the forces of darkness. You’ll be able to play as the longtime protagonist or his allies from the debut Evil Dead movie in the new game, taking on players who control enemy characters. This isn’t the first time Bruce Campbell’s character has been reincarnated into video game form, as Ash has already appeared in the multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight.

Yesterday (January 28), Saber Interactive announced another postponement, this time until May 13, 2022, with which the studio hopes to deliver a game “worthy of the Evil Dead franchise” and offer “the best possible experience.” When we decided to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be amazing. Although it was originally intended for multiplayer, a delay of recent years has been put in place to allow time for both polish and single players.

Last August, the date was moved to February 2022 to add a single-player campaign. On August 5, 2021, the game’s official Twitter account announced that the release date had been pushed back to February 2022 so that the development team could “finish” the final product and add a single-player mode.