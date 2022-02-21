Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 Includes The Beginnings Of A Transmog System

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 updated some of Cyberpunk 2077’s most criticized systems with a focus on AI and combat. Various changes related to the economy, including higher rewards for work and activities in the open world, as well as lower prices for vehicles and cyber programs. It also improved the weather system so that its states change in a more logical order and when certain conditions are met. You may not have noticed that the update also includes the foundation for the Transmog system, which may be introduced at a later date.

Earlier, A Cyberpunk 2077 modders reveal suggests that CD Projekt Red may be working on a Transmog system for the RPG. A modder named djkovrik discovered a feature in the recent Cyberpunk 2077 update called the “transmogrification” system in the game files. Hidden gear items are nice, but the name of the “Transmog” system in the console suggests that there may be more complete mechanics to change appearance in the future. The ability to change the appearance of an item is something every loot-based game should have. Cyberpunk 2077’s full Transmog system will allow players to permanently customize the aesthetic of any gear they purchase.

Cyberpunk fashion has so much potential and it looks like, after over a year since the controversial launch you will be getting the ability to Transmog or aesthetically change your characters’ outfits, which sounds like a minor issue, but for a game that’s so aesthetically dependent, it makes you look like a complete idiot if you’re trying to get the best stats from their outfits.

This week’s big Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patches also overhauled the skill tree, changed throwing knives to Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5 Cyberpunk 2077 brings many improvements to the game, as well as some small features. While the new update brought a lot of changes to the game, including the ability to change the appearance of characters for the first time since launch, a few other things remained relatively static. boomerangs, and added extra neon rims to the bike so you can pretend you’re on the throne.

Updated graphics for various areas, as well as greater clarity and new animations. Patch 1.5 brings various improvements to the game, numerous mission and gameplay fixes, and lots of free DLC. In addition, patch 1.5 brings a next-gen update that will allow Cyberpunk 2077 to harness the extra power of Xbox Series X hardware | S and PS5. CDProjekt Red has received some great quality of life updates that make the game feel like it probably should have been when it launched.