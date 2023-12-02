It may have appeared that the makers of Cyberpunk 2077 were finished creating the open-world role-playing game after its three-year turnaround, especially with the game’s massive 2.0 makeover and its extensive Phantom Liberty story expansion. However, CD Projekt Red has since stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will still receive a final 2.1 update that will include the much-desired metro system for Night City by fans.

Along with the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Update 2.1 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 5. A fully working metro, replayable auto races, enhanced boss fights, accessibility features, and other updates and enhancements were disclosed by the game’s creators during a live stream today. There will be five lines, more than a dozen stops, plus fast-forward and real-time travel options in the metro system.

Since the release of the game back in 2020, users have been requesting the metro, or subway as we may say here in the States. There was never a real public transit system that players could use to get about more quickly and experience Night City’s dense, neon-fueled dystopia to the fullest. Instead, players navigated the game’s vast network of roadways on foot.

The new update adds a metro station and extra details

A metro, a mainstay of cyberpunk pastiche, was seen in early teasers and the Edgerunners Netflix spin-off, but the game had no working counterpart. As late as March of this year, players had even been explicitly informed that a working subway system would never be added to the game. However, it is now a fact. Soon, much like nervous city dwellers everywhere, players will be able to turnstile hop, miss their train, or board the incorrect one. Some fans are even speculating that this may lead to shootouts on train cars, which would be a nightmarish scenario that every player of Cyberpunk 2077 would suddenly be living out in real life.

The 2.1 update will also bring some modifications to the game outside of the metro system. One of Cyberpunk 2077’s boss battles, Adam Smasher, is undergoing updates. The presence of the Edgerunners has now influenced the villain’s tactics.

Other Enhancements

Numerous other accessibility enhancements, such as larger text sizes, aim assistance, colorblind modes, and the ability to disable hacking timers, will also be included in Update 2.1. Replaying automobile races will also allow you to get discounts on better vehicles. Boss battles are being enhanced to be more difficult, such as the Adam Smasher encounter in the late game. He’ll be wearing a Sandevistan now, the same as in the Netflix series. Additionally, improved riding mechanics will improve the handling of motorcycles.

Against players, Smasher will use his Sandevistand to turn swift and vicious. The battle becomes considerably more difficult as a result. Aside from that, you may now listen to the radio while walking, watch auto races again, acquire new cars, obtain new accessibility choices, and much more.

All in all, the next update brings a ton of changes that improve quality of life. This takes Cyberpunk 2077 closer to the pre-release version that was first revealed and spoken about. It enhances the improvements that were released two months ago even further. The Cyberpunk 2.1 update will be released on December 5, 2023, the same day as the Ultimate Edition’s physical release.