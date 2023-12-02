The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer will be released in a few days. This is the first of several trailers for the highly anticipated upcoming game in the popular open-world series, which Rockstar Games has now announced will launch on December 5.

Sam Houser, the president of the studio, has hinted before that the reveal of GTA 6 will happen early in December. The hint from today was more precise. “Trailer 1 Tuesday, December 5, 9 AM ET” was written beside a shot of a sunset and some palm palms on the Rockstar Games account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The game’s joint protagonists, who may include a playable Latina lady, and Vice City, which is based in Miami, as well as the neighboring areas of Florida, are expected to be depicted more vividly and better in the video. Other than that, not much is known about Grand Theft Auto 5, the sequel to the second-best-selling game ever. Not even the name, strictly speaking. Although Rockstar hasn’t formally announced the title yet, fans have referred to the follow-up as GTA 6. It may be marketed as a spin-off rather than a numbered entry.

Pre-orders to begin after the Trailer release

Fans of GTA 6 are eagerly awaiting the official release of the teaser. Pre-orders, they expect, will go up as soon as the trailer is out. According to the GTA 6 teaser Countdown fan account on X, pre-orders for the game should go live soon after the first teaser is released. They also disclosed three bundles that are expected to be announced for the upcoming book in the series.

In case you missed it, Red Dead Redemption 2’s debut trailer was released by Rockstar Games on October 20, 2016. Even the sequel to the 2010 original title had been alluded to in a simple social media image preceding that. The teaser video made its premiere on several platforms, including YouTube. The inclusion of a pre-order link in the game description is an intriguing observation. In other words, almost two years before to the game’s official release, the corporation intended to let fans buy it.

Expected Price for GTA 6

According to the source, the expected price of GTA 6’s Standard Edition, which comes with the online content and story mode, is $69.99. The GTA 6 Special Edition and Collector’s Edition, however, are expected to cost $99.99 and $199.99, respectively. They reportedly have extra prizes, money, and unique collecting items in addition to the main game.

When is the Game coming out?

Although parent company Take-Two Interactive may have disclosed a release window for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, Rockstar has not yet provided an official release date for GTA 6. Take-Two stated to investors in August that it expects to have a “significant inflection point” in its fiscal year 2025. Analysts have deduced this to suggest that GTA 6 will launch sometime between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. That’s obviously a large timeframe, but it may indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2024.