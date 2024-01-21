Tesla’s Cybertruck has been a topic of much discussion and anticipation since its unveiling, but recent reports from early adopters and independent tests have raised concerns about its range capabilities. These findings may influence potential buyers’ decisions, especially those considering the vehicle for long-distance travel or heavy-duty use.

Some of the first Tesla Cybertruck owners who have driven the vehicle for 10,000 miles shared their experiences on an online forum called ‘Cybertruck Owners Forum’. These owners, who are also previous Tesla Model 3 owners, reported a range of between 164 and 206 miles per charge. This is significantly lower than Tesla’s advertised range of 320 miles for the Cybertruck.

The owners noted that they primarily used their Tesla Generation 3 wall connector for charging at home, which took between 8 to 14 hours for a full charge. On the road, they utilized Tesla’s superchargers, which varied in charging speed. They also experimented with both all-terrain and all-season tires, observing no significant difference in mileage.

In addition to these user experiences, an independent real-world range test conducted on the Cybertruck revealed similar concerns. A Dual Motor Founders Series model of the Cybertruck with 20-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires managed to cover only 254 miles on a full charge.

This figure falls 21% short of the expected 318 miles range. The test was carried out under controlled conditions, with the vehicle driven continuously until the battery was completely drained, and the temperature during the test was 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s range capabilities have been under scrutiny not only for general driving conditions but also when tasked with towing. A recent independent towing test has further illuminated the Cybertruck’s performance under load, a crucial aspect for the practicality of electric trucks.

In this towing test, the Cybertruck, while pulling approximately 6,000 lbs, achieved a range of about 160 miles. This is a significant reduction from the advertised 320 miles under normal driving conditions for the Dual Motor version.

Interestingly, Tesla is developing a “Range Extender” battery pack, intended to sit in the bed of the truck to boost the range by over 100 miles. This accessory, while not yet available, represents a potential solution for those needing to tow heavy loads over longer distances. Until then, Cybertruck owners must contend with the existing range limitations.

The Cybertruck’s design, including its advanced features like steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering, and adaptive air suspension system, and its exoskeleton made from ultra-hard stainless steel, have been highlighted as groundbreaking. However, these real-world range results raise important questions about the vehicle’s efficiency under various driving conditions.

The implications of these findings are significant for potential buyers. The range of an electric vehicle is a critical factor that influences its practicality, usability, and overall appeal. For a vehicle like the Cybertruck, designed to be both a performance vehicle and a functional pickup, meeting range expectations is essential for its success.

The gap between the advertised and actual range of the Cybertruck could impact Tesla’s reputation and the electric vehicle market as a whole. While the vehicle boasts impressive specifications and features, the real-world range results are a crucial aspect that potential buyers will consider.

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, the performance of vehicles like the Cybertruck in real-world conditions will be a key factor in their success and consumer adoption.

This discrepancy in range highlights the importance of thorough testing and transparent communication from manufacturers about the capabilities of their electric vehicles. It also underscores the need for potential buyers to consider a variety of factors, including real-world performance data, when making their purchasing decisions.