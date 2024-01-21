Amazon Prime Video is kicking off 2024 by offering something for every one of its users worldwide. From dramas to sci-fi thrillers, and action comedies to adventure series, Prime is delivering everything possible to its subscribers in January 2024.

Amazon Prime Video has proven itself to be one of the top streaming services in 2023, producing a wide range of content for all audiences. The year 2024 is set to be nothing less than spectacular.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the new shows and movies being released on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that’s accessible through Prime Video but doesn’t require a Prime membership.

Foe

This is a sci-fi thriller based on the novel by Iain Reid, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Billy Bob Thornton. A couple living on a remote farm are visited by a stranger who offers them a chance to live in space, but with a catch: one of them has to stay behind and be replaced by a clone. Directed by Garth Davis, it is produced by Amazon Studios and StudioCanal.

Hazbin Hotel

An adult animated musical comedy series created by Vivienne Medrano. The series is set in Hell, where Charlie, the princess, wants to find a way for demons to be rehabilitated and enter Heaven. She opens a hotel that offers them a chance at redemption, but faces many challenges and enemies. The series features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, and others.

Zorro

A Spanish action-adventure series based on the iconic character created by Johnston McCulley. The series follows Diego de la Vega (Miguel Bernardeau), a young nobleman who returns to his homeland of California after studying in Spain, and becomes the masked vigilante Zorro, who fights against injustice and tyranny. The series also stars Renata Notni, Rodolfo Sancho, and Dalia Xiuhcoatl.

Expats

A drama series based on the novel by Janice Y. K. Lee, directed by Lulu Wang, and starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, and Jack Huston. The series follows the lives of a group of expatriates living in Hong Kong, who experience love, loss, and identity crises in a foreign culture.

James May: Our Man in India

A travel documentary series hosted by James May, who embarks on a 3,000-mile journey across India, exploring its culture, history, and diversity. Along the way, he meets local comedians, celebrities, and ordinary people, and tries his hand at various activities, from pottery and cricket to Bollywood and Buddhism.

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video

This is a a live sports event featuring the best martial artists from around the world, presented by ONE Championship. The main event is a flyweight kickboxing world title fight between reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and challenger Elias Mahmoudi. The card also includes MMA star John Lineker, who makes his Muay Thai debut against Liam Harrison.

Role Play

Role Play is an action comedy film starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Bill Nighy, and Connie Nielsen. Cuoco plays Emma, a suburban assassin, who reveals her secret job to her husband Dave (Oyelowo) when they are targeted by a mysterious stranger (Nighy). The couple must use their skills and wits to survive and uncover the truth. Role Play is directed by Thomas Vincent and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Positive Image Video.

Dance Life

This is a reality show that follows the top students of Australia’s premier dance academy, Brent Street, as they compete for roles in the year-end graduation performance. The show captures their struggles, triumphs, and passions, as they pursue their dreams of becoming professional dancers. Hosted by Lucas Newland and featuring Cassie Bartho, Emily Smith, and other talented dancers. The reality show is produced by Amazon Studios and SpindleHorse Toons.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

This is a comedy competition series hosted by Graham Norton, who invites 10 of Ireland’s funniest comedians to a room, where they have to make each other laugh without cracking a smile themselves. The last one standing wins €50,000 for their charity of choice. The series features Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Jason Byrne, and several others.

Kevin James: Irregardless

A stand-up comedy special featuring Kevin James, who delivers a hilarious and unfiltered take on parenting, marriage, and getting older. As only James can, he covers a range of topics, from motivating children to put down their video games, to why he doesn’t trust technology, and how many Tater Tots he can fit in his mouth. It is directed by Kevin James.

Trailblazers S4

A documentary series that showcases the stories of innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are changing the world with their ideas and actions. The fourth season features profiles of Elon Musk, Malala Yousafzai, Oprah Winfrey, and others. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and produced by Amazon Studios and National Geographic this is surely going to be a trailblazing documentary series.