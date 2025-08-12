The Tesla Cybertruck was supposed to be a game-changer a bold, stainless-steel statement on wheels. Instead, for many owners, it’s turning into a costly headache. Less than two years after launch, resale values have taken a nosedive, quality complaints are piling up, and sales aren’t keeping pace with the hype.

Used Prices in Freefall

Fresh numbers from CarGurus show the average used Cybertruck is now selling for about $84,000 — down more than 30 percent in the past year. That drop looks even worse when you factor in Tesla’s own price cuts: a brand-new Long Range Cybertruck now comes in just under $70,000.

Put simply, buyers can walk into a Tesla showroom and get a fresh one for less than some used models are listed at, leaving current owners in a bad spot if they try to sell.

Quality Problems Aren’t Helping

The price slide isn’t just about supply and demand. Since its late-2023 debut, the Cybertruck has been plagued by reports of shoddy build quality. Misaligned panels, mechanical hiccups, and strange glitches have frustrated early adopters who paid a premium to be first in line.

Luxury car dealer George Saliba says the shine has worn off fast. Early on, he sold Cybertrucks to athletes, celebrities, and status-seekers. Now? “I can’t sell a Cybertruck to save my life,” he told Business Insider. One owner even told him they wanted out after someone hurled a rock at their truck with their kids inside.

Sales Numbers Tell the Same Story

It’s not just the second-hand market that’s struggling. Kelley Blue Book reports that Cybertruck sales in Q2 2024 were down 51 percent compared to the same quarter the year before, just 4,300 units sold in three months.

That’s a steep fall for a model that once had waiting lists and viral buzz. The hype wave has clearly broken.

Tesla Values Dropping Across the Board

The Cybertruck isn’t the only Tesla losing ground. Across the lineup, used Tesla prices are down 13.5 percent year-over-year, averaging about $28,000. In the past three months alone, they’ve slipped another 4.3 percent.

Between rising competition in the EV market, consumer fatigue, and an economic slowdown, Tesla’s once-untouchable resale strength is showing cracks.

Why the Decline?

Part of it is simple: bad press. Stories about Cybertrucks breaking down or falling apart aren’t exactly helping demand. Add in the polarizing effect of Elon Musk’s public persona, and some buyers are deciding they’d rather spend their money elsewhere.

The economy isn’t doing the Cybertruck any favors either. With recession fears and higher living costs, fewer people are ready to splurge on a six-figure electric pickup especially one that’s making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Road Ahead for Owners

For current Cybertruck owners, there’s no easy answer. They can hang on and hope values recover (unlikely in the short term), or sell now and take a financial hit.

For would-be buyers, the decision is simpler: the deals are better on new models than used ones, and the risk of inheriting someone else’s problems is lower.

The Cybertruck was built to stand out. Right now, it’s standing out for all the wrong reasons.