Tesla’s long-hyped Cybertruck is once again in the hot seat — this time, not for its aesthetics or performance, but for the quiet disappearance of its much-promised Range Extender. Once positioned as the solution to the electric truck’s underwhelming mileage, the $16,000 add-on has been silently removed from Tesla’s configurator, leaving early adopters confused, frustrated, and possibly out thousands of dollars.

A Promise Broken, Again

Back when the Cybertruck was first unveiled in 2019, Elon Musk teased a tri-motor model with over 500 miles of range, a figure that set high expectations. Fast forward to its delayed launch at the end of 2023, and the reality was far less impressive. The tri-motor version delivered just about 320 miles, only slightly trailing the dual-motor’s 325 miles. To “fix” the shortfall, Tesla introduced a Range Extender — a massive auxiliary battery designed to sit in a third of the Cybertruck’s already-compromised bed.

Customers were asked to put down deposits — initially $500, then later increased to $2,000, and reportedly non-refundable. The extender never made it into customer hands. Now, Tesla has scrubbed it from their website altogether, according to a report from Electrek. There has been no formal announcement, no timeline, and no refund clarification, leaving many buyers in limbo.

What Happened to the Range Extender?

Tesla originally claimed the accessory would begin shipping by early 2025, before later revising that to “mid-2025.” With its removal from the configurator and silence from the company, industry watchers are speculating that the product has either been quietly delayed indefinitely or scrapped altogether.

If the latter is true, it would represent yet another broken promise from the Austin-based EV maker, one that adds to a growing list of Cybertruck misfires — from flying body panels to towing troubles. For a truck that marketed itself on durability and innovation, the real-world rollout has been anything but bulletproof.

Money Down the Cyberdrain?

An unofficial InsideEVs survey from early 2024 showed that roughly 25% of Cybertruck owners had put down a deposit for the Range Extender. Back then, optimism still lingered. Today, many of those same buyers are left wondering if they’ll ever see their $500 to $2,000 again.

Tesla has not issued a public statement addressing the removal or the status of existing deposits. Given the non-refundable terms and the company’s history of avoiding transparency around delayed products, affected customers may have limited recourse.

The 4680 Hope and PR Chaos

Meanwhile, Tesla insiders hint at a possible pivot. The company’s 4680 battery cell program could eventually lead to an upgraded Cybertruck battery pack that improves range and efficiency, possibly replacing the need for a physical range extender. But there’s no confirmed timeline — and with confidence in Tesla at a low point, fewer people are willing to give the benefit of the doubt.

As Tesla continues to grapple with cratering Cybertruck resale values, a plunge in Q1 sales, and Elon Musk’s increasingly controversial public persona, the Range Extender fiasco may be just the tip of a very icy, very metallic iceberg.

For Cybertruck customers and deposit holders, the silence is deafening — and expensive.