According to a report from Japan’s Nikkei, Toyota is shifting gears in its electrification journey with a bold new plan to develop 15 in-house electric vehicle (EV) models by 2027. The move underscores the automotive giant’s renewed focus on the EV sector as it looks to solidify its position in a rapidly evolving global market.

Global Expansion to Diversify Risk and Boost Efficiency

Currently, Toyota manufactures five EV models exclusively in Japan and China. However, the automaker is now looking to broaden its production footprint to include the United States, Thailand, and Argentina. This strategic shift is aimed at mitigating risks from tariffs and currency volatility while improving delivery times and cost efficiencies across key markets.

The geographical diversification will also allow Toyota to better cater to regional demands and adapt to local market conditions, a critical factor in an increasingly competitive EV landscape.

Revised Production Targets Reflect Market Realities

Despite its ambitious model rollout, Toyota has tempered its short-term production expectations. The company originally aimed to produce 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026. That target has now been revised down to approximately 800,000 units — a nearly 50% reduction. The adjustment reflects ongoing challenges in the global EV market, including supply chain constraints, battery sourcing issues, and fluctuating demand.

Still, Toyota remains optimistic about the long-term outlook. The company is holding firm on its 2030 goal of producing 3.5 million EVs per year, signaling confidence in the scalability of its EV operations and the market’s growth potential over the next five years.

Lexus to Play Key Role in Electrification Push

Among the 15 planned EV models, Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus is set to play a pivotal role. As premium consumers increasingly lean toward electrified mobility, Lexus will serve as both a volume and innovation driver within Toyota’s broader EV strategy.

Lexus has already made strides with models like the RZ 450e, and the upcoming portfolio is expected to blend high performance with cutting-edge design and technology. This will be crucial in helping Toyota attract discerning EV buyers and compete with luxury electric offerings from Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Strong Growth in 2024 Signals Positive Momentum

Toyota’s EV efforts are already showing signs of traction. In 2024, the company recorded a significant year-over-year increase in global EV sales, delivering over 140,000 units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). While this figure still represents less than 2% of Toyota’s total annual sales — which topped 10 million vehicles — it marks a promising start as the automaker builds momentum.

The uptick in EV sales also signals growing consumer acceptance and lays a foundation for the company’s upcoming expansion and model diversification.

Commitment to the Long Road Ahead

With 15 new EV models in the pipeline, expanding global manufacturing capabilities, and a sharp focus on its luxury segment, Toyota is clearly signaling that it’s ready to compete in the next generation of mobility. While short-term targets have been recalibrated, the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable, electric transportation remains unwavering.

As global regulations tighten and consumer preferences shift, Toyota’s evolving EV strategy will be one to watch — especially as legacy automakers and EV startups alike race to define the future of the auto industry.