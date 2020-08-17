Daalchini secured Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A funding round

Daalchini, a Delhi NCR based IoT enabled physical and digital vending machine startup, has now secured INR 5 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Artha Venture Fund.

Some of the angel investors in this round include the Ajay Kaul, the former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks; Ashutosh Valani, and Priyank Shah, Co-founders of Beardo that was recently acquired by Marico; Narendra Karnavat; Amit Lakhotia; and others.

“We will have 2,000 vending machines installed by the end of 2021, which is an 8x growth from where we are today. We are consistently expanding our product portfolio to cater to our large and diverse customer base,” said Prerna Kalra, Co-founder of Daalchini.

“Daalchini is also very excited to have Ajay Kaul as the chief advisor,” Prerna added. Kaul is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and XLRI Jamshedpur, and is currently a Senior Director at Everstone Capital.

“In a post-COVID world, Daalchini’s value proposition increases manifold. They provide affordable cooked meals, from clean environments, delivered just once a day inside your office premises, but one can eat at a time convenient to them. Their solution is a no-brainer for office owners and office-going employees,” said Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner at Artha Venture Fund.