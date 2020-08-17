Captain Fresh secured $2.3M In Pre-Series A From Ankur Capital

Freshwater fish and seafood supply chain platform Captain Fresh has now secured $2.3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Ankur Capital with participation from Incubate Fund India and Silicon Valley-based angel investors.

“With a billion aspiring Indians seeking to up the protein in their diet, we see a huge latent demand for fresh fish and seafood, already a $12 billion market, waiting to be unlocked. We believe Captain Fresh’s tech-driven model, which seeks to transform the supply chain, can do just that,” said Krishnan Neelakantan, Partner at Ankur Capital.

The fund secured will going to be used by the Bangalore based startup to invest in technologies like the IoT, Bots, Computer Vision, and Data Analytics to digitize and drive efficiencies across the supply chain.

Utham Gowda, Founder, Captain Fresh, added,

“We started with a simple vision to build a fresh fish and seafood platform that the ecosystem could completely trust and rely on for their daily needs. We want to nurture our retail partners’ businesses by providing full availability, range, and high-quality fresh supplies on a daily basis. For suppliers, we want to provide the comfort of working with a trustworthy partner who consistently delivers on payment promises. Our traction and positive customer feedback in the last 12 months have validated the real need for what we are building. It has boosted our confidence in playing an active and critical role in uplifting the overall ecosystem.”