Dabangg NFT Collection to be launched by Salman Khan backed Bollycoin

Actor Salman Khan backed-BollyCoin, a Bollywood-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has announced the launch of digital collectables from the Dabangg franchise. On December 30, the platform plans to launch its NFT marketplace.

The platform had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin did not reveal the names of the films it would create NFTs with. According to the website, the collections of NFTs will include movie clips, posters, and stills, among other things.

BollyCoin also has its own cryptocurrency token, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. The platform is currently associated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Kyle Lopes, BollyCoin, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project.”

Dabangg is the 4th largest movie franchise in the history of Indian cinema with a total box office of Rs. 439 Cr. From all three Dabangg films, there will be 200 unique NFTs to ever be created. From the 200, there’ll be a total of just 42 actual movie scenes from all three films sold as NFTs.

For the first time in history, an actual movie scene can be purchased, owned and traded as an NFT. The other NFTs are in the form of art like the BollyBitz inspired by the CryptoPunks bit style, signed posters and other iconic media.

Those that purchase these NFTs will instantly become part of The Green Room, which is our club for exclusive rewards. The first perk of being in The Green Room is that members get to speak with Arbaaz Khan over an exclusive digital meeting and get special access to the stories behind the franchise. Those that buy the other NFTs become part of The Green Room and will also get access to 25% more Chulbul NFTs.